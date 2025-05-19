403
Western States, Key Powers Urge Israel To Allow Aid Instantly Into Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 19 (KUNA) -- Foreign ministers of Western and major states as well as the European Union on Monday called on the Israeli government to allow instant and full access of humanitarian aid into Gaza and let the UN and humanitarian organizations act independently to save lives and alleviate the population suffering
This came in a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of France, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the European Commission Vice President and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the EU Commissioner for Equality, Prepardeness and Crisis Management and the EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean.
It said, "Whilst we acknowledge indications of a limited restart of aid, Israel blocked humanitarian aid entering Gaza for over two months. Food, medicines and essential supplies are exhausted. The population faces starvation. Gazaآ's people must receive the aid they desperately need.
Prior to the aid block, the UN and humanitarian NGOs personnel delivered aid into Gaza, working with great courage, at the risk of their lives and in the face of major access challenges imposed by Israel. These organisations subscribe to upholding humanitarian principles, operating independently, with neutrality, impartiality and humanity. They have the logistical capacity, expertise and operational coverage to deliver assistance across Gaza to those who need it most.
Israelآ's security cabinet has reportedly approved a new model for delivering aid into Gaza, which the UN and our humanitarian partners cannot support. They are clear that they will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles. Humanitarian principles matter for every conflict around the world and should be applied consistently in every warzone.
The UN has raised concerns that the proposed model cannot deliver aid effectively, at the speed and scale required. It places beneficiaries and aid workers at risk, undermines the role and independence of the UN and our trusted partners, and links humanitarian aid to political and military objectives.
Humanitarian aid should never be politicised, and Palestinian territory must not be reduced nor subjected to any demographic change.
As humanitarian donors, we have two straightforward messages for the Government of Israel: allow a full resumption of aid into Gaza immediately and enable the UN and humanitarian organisations to work independently and impartially to save lives, reduce suffering and maintain dignity.
We remain committed to meeting the acute needs we see in Gaza. We also reiterate our firm message that Hamas must immediately release all remaining hostages and allow humanitarian assistance to be distributed without interference. It is our firm conviction that an immediate return to a ceasefire and working towards the implementation of a two-state solution are the only way to bring peace and security to Israelis and Palestinians and ensure long-term stability for the whole region." (end)
