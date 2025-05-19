403
Starmer Lauds Deal With EU After First UK-EU Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 19 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday praised a Freshly crafted deal with the European Union saying it would provide access to the European markets and strengthen the borders.
Starmer, speaking at a new conference after the first British-UK Summit, said the agreement shows that "as global instability is rising, the decisions we have taken to stabilise the economy and lead the way internationally have made Britain a place where people want to do business once again.
And from that position of strength today we have struck this landmark deal with the EU, a new partnership between an independent Britain and our allies in Europe."
This is the first UK-EU summit, that marks a new stage in our relationship. And this deal, is a win-win. It delivers what the British public voted for last year, Starmer said, adding, "It gives us unprecedented access to the EU market, the best of any country outside the EU or EFTA."
"We are increasing our cooperation on energy to drive down bills in the long term, he said.
Todayآ's deal will see "us work to bring these systems together again benefitting bill payers and boosting our renewables industry in the North Sea," the British prime minister continued.
"We have acted today to strengthen our borders. The previous deal left a huge gap in our ability to work together to tackle illegal migration this deal closes that gap so that we can work across the migration routes to end the migration crisis and smash the criminal gangs," he elaborated.
"Finally we have agreed today cooperate on a youth experience scheme to allow our young people to travel and work freely in Europe. And Iآ'm clear this will come with all the appropriate time-limits, caps and visa requirements." (end)
