Qatar Resident Safrina Latheef Conquers Mount Everest
Doha: Battling freezing temperatures and strong winds, long-time Qatar resident Safrina Latheef stood atop the world yesterday at 10:25 am Nepal time, having reached the summit of Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world.
Latheef stood at the 8,848-metre summit after climbing for over 20 hours. With this achievement, she becomes the first Doha-based Indian expat woman and the first woman from Kerala to reach Everest's peak.
Latheef has been living in Qatar since 2001 with her husband, Dr. Shameel Musthafa, a surgeon at Hamad Medical Corporation, and their daughter, Minha.
Her achievement is the result of years of training and passion. Latheef has already climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania (5,895m), Aconcagua in Argentina (6,961m), and Mount Elbrus in Russia (5,642m)- all alongside her husband. She also completed high-altitude ice training in Kazakhstan.
After safely descending to Camp 2, Latheef expressed gratitude to her family and friends who stood by her throughout the climb, and to Elite Exped, the expedition team that helped her reach the summit.
More than a personal milestone, Latheef's achievement is now inspiring adventurers across Qatar, especially women and young girls who see her as proof that with enough determination, even the world's highest peak can be within reach.
