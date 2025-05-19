Dr. Joel Berley Scholarship For Future Doctors Announces 2026 Application Period For Aspiring Healthcare Leaders

National Opportunity for Undergraduate Students to Share Their Vision for Transforming Medicine

PLANTATION, Fla., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Joel Berley Scholarship for Future Doctors invites undergraduate students nationwide pursuing medical careers to apply. Created by oral surgeon Dr. Joel Berley, it supports and inspires dedication and meaningful contributions to healthcare.

Dr. Joel Berley , founder and CEO of Plantation Oral Surgery, has decades of experience in clinical excellence and surgical leadership. His distinguished career includes graduating with honors from Rutgers, earning a DMD from Harvard, and completing a chief residency at Montefiore Medical Center.

The Dr. Joel Berley Scholarship for Future Doctors offers a one-time award of $1,000 to a single recipient whose passion and purpose shine through a compelling written essay. This opportunity is not geographically limited and is open to eligible undergraduate students across the United States.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must:



Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited U.S. college or university



Be on a pre-medical or health-related academic track with clear intent to pursue a medical career

Submit an original essay addressing the official prompt

Essay Prompt:

"What inspired you to pursue a career in medicine, and how do you envision making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients or the healthcare system as a whole?"

Essays must be fewer than 1,000 words and will be evaluated based on originality, clarity, personal insight, and alignment with the prompt. The submission should reflect a strong vision for the future of medicine and the applicant's role within it.

Dr. Joel Berley emphasizes that this scholarship is more than financial assistance-it is recognition of potential and a call to action for future doctors to shape the evolution of healthcare.

Application Deadline: January 15, 2026

Winner Announcement: February 15, 2026

The Dr. Joel Berley Scholarship for Future Doctors invites students who exhibit not only academic aptitude but also a sincere desire to serve patients and innovate within the healthcare system. By encouraging thoughtful reflection and visionary goals, Dr. Joel Berley continues his commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders in medicine.

To learn more about the scholarship, please visit the following websites:



