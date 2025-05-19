NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship supports U.S. undergraduates pursuing careers in healthcare and reflects Dr. Grinberg's dedication to clinical excellence and developing future medical leaders.

With a one-time award of $1,000, the scholarship aims to recognize a student whose passion for healthcare is matched by a vision to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. The Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship for Healthcare is now accepting submissions through its official website: .

Scholarship Purpose and Mission

Dr. Sagy Grinberg Scholarship supports students committed to healthcare innovation and service.

Dr. Grinberg aims to inspire future leaders through academic and community impact.

It recognizes excellence, compassion, and a drive to improve health outcomes.

Eligibility and Requirements

To be considered for the Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship for Healthcare , applicants must meet the following criteria:



Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university within the United States.



Be actively pursuing a degree or career in a healthcare-related discipline, such as medicine, nursing, biomedical sciences, or public health.

Submit an original essay of 750–1,000 words in response to the following prompt:

"What inspires you to pursue a career in healthcare, and how do you plan to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others through your future work?"

All applications must be submitted by January 15, 2026 . The winning student will be officially announced on February 15, 2026 .

Application and Judging Process

Applicants will submit an original essay on their healthcare goals, judged on clarity, insight, and purpose.

One winner will be chosen who reflects Dr. Sagy Grinberg's values of healing, leadership, and dedication.

About Dr. Sagy Grinberg

Dr. Sagy Grinberg brings a wealth of experience and compassionate insight to the world of modern medicine. He currently leads a private practice focused on personalized care and evidence-based treatment. Throughout his career, Dr. Sagy Grinberg has championed initiatives in infection control, clinical research, and patient-centered care-making him an influential figure for students aspiring to enter the field.

More Information and Application

For complete details, essay submission, and eligibility confirmation, interested applicants should visit the official website at:



SOURCE Dr. Sagy Grinberg

