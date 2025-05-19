FRANDZEL NAMED 'TOP LAW FIRM' BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL
Managing Shareholder Hemal MasterLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal in its“Top Law Firms List” for 2025 in a special section . The annual List ranks the legal industry's leaders in Los Angeles County.
“We are honored to receive this recognition,” says Managing Shareholder Hemal Master .“It is a testament to the talent and unwavering dedication of our team to delivering exceptional service and results for our clients.”
Frandzel is known as the law firm where“good enough” isn't good enough. The firm's practices include litigation, documentation, equipment finance, bankruptcy, employment law and banking. Featuring nationally and internationally recognized attorneys who are renowned leaders in their fields, the firm partners with clients to develop practical solutions to solve their toughest challenges.
Earlier this year, Frandzel was recognized as a California Spotlight firm by Chambers USA and as a“Top Law Firm” by the Los Angeles Times.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
