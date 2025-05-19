The Vertex Companies Bolsters Global Construction Expert Team With Strategic New Hires
"We are thrilled to welcome Simon and his exceptional team to Vertex," said David Tortorello, CEO of Vertex. "Their collective expertise and global perspective align perfectly with our strategic goals for growth and our dedication to providing best-in-class construction consulting services. This expansion significantly strengthens our ability to support clients on their most challenging and complex projects across the globe."
This expansion further solidifies Vertex's position as a leading provider of comprehensive construction consulting services, including forensic investigations, project advisory, surety services, and expert witness testimony. The addition of this accomplished team will enhance Vertex's capabilities to serve a diverse range of clients, including owners, contractors, developers, and legal professionals, across various sectors.
"My team and I are excited to join Vertex and contribute to their impressive global platform," said Simon Braithwaite. "We share Vertex's commitment to delivering exceptional value and expert solutions to clients globally. We look forward to collaborating with the talented professionals at Vertex and leveraging our combined expertise to achieve outstanding results for our clients worldwide."
About The Vertex Companies, LLC
Vertex, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, is a global multi-disciplined professional services firm that offers forensics, expert witness services, construction project advisory, compliance, and regulatory consulting. Vertex serves clients across a wide range of industries, delivering innovative and reliable expertise to help them achieve their project goals. .
Media Contact:
Lisa Dehner
Head of Marketing
[email protected]
SOURCE The Vertex Companies, LLC
