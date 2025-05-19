Original-Research: Init Innovation In Traffic Systems SE (Von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft)

Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

19.05.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation in traffic systems SE Company Name: init innovation in traffic systems SE ISIN: DE0005759807 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 19.05.2025 Target price: 55.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

Full year guidance confirmed



In Q1-25, init received orders totaling EUR 75.7m, significantly below the all-time high previous year's figure (Q1-24: EUR 245.1m), which comprised mega projects London (iBus NextGen) and Atlanta (AFC2.0). Excluding mega effects and DILAX acquisition, underlying growth would have been approx. 19% yoy. In the first quarter of 2025, revenues of EUR 70.4m (Q1 2024: EUR 50.5m) were generated. This means that revenue was approximately EUR 20.0m higher than the previous year's figure. Of this amount, EUR 4.7m is attributable to the DILAX Group, which was included for the first time in Q3-24. In addition, significant contributions to the revenue increase came from large projects in North America.

EBIT came in at EUR 2.0m, below the previous year's figure (Q1-24: EUR 3.7m). This is primarily due to the expected negative contribution from the DILAX Group in the quarter. The largest variances result from the disproportionate development of gross profit, the negative currency result, and the increase in research and development expenses.

init explained that the key figures for the first quarter of 2025 largely met the expectations of the Management Board: init operates within the corridor of the targets set for the full year. Therefore, the company maintained the existing forecast regarding revenues of approximately EUR 300 – 330m as well as EBIT of EUR 30 – 33m. We leave therefore estimates, the EUR 55.00 TP and our Buy recommendation unchanged.



You can download the research here:

For additional information visit our website:

Contact for questions:

Quirin Privatbank AG

Institutionelles Research

Schillerstraße 20

60313 Frankfurt am Main

...



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

