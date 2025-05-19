Formycon And Fresenius Kabi Announce FDA Approval Of Interchangeability For FYB202/Otulfi® (Ustekinumab-Aauz)
|
EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press Release // May 19, 2025
Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard,“Formycon”) and its commercialization partner Fresenius Kabi announce today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated FYB202/Otulfi®1 (ustekinumab-aauz) as interchangeable with the reference biologic Stelara®2 (ustekinumab). As of April 30, 2025, Otulfi® is interchangeable in all presentations matching the reference product.
Fresenius Kabi launched the 45 mg and 90 mg single-dose prefilled syringe for injection as well as the 130 mg single dose vial presentations for IV infusion in the U.S. beginning of March 2025. In April the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a permanent, product-specific billing code (Q-Code) for Otulfi®. These codes are used by commercial insurers and government payers to standardize claims submissions and simplify reimbursements.
Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO of Formycon AG , commented:“The interchangeability designation for FYB202/Otulfi® in the U.S. is a strong endorsement of the product's excellent quality and underscores Formycon's recognition as one of the leading biosimilar developers. Both the product-specific reimbursement code and the interchangeability designation are important drivers of improved patient access to a much-needed treatment option for severe inflammatory diseases in the U.S. This will create additional impetus for market uptake.”
Depending on state pharmacy laws in the U.S., an interchangeable biosimilar can be dispensed at the pharmacy as a substitute for the reference product without requiring direct approval from the prescribing healthcare provider. Not all biosimilars receive interchangeability status.
FYB202/Otulfi ® was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2024 for the treatment of the same conditions as Stelara®. FDA approval and interchangeability designation are based on a thorough evaluation of a comprehensive data package including analytical, pre-clinical, clinical and manufacturing data. FYB202/Otulfi ® demonstrated comparable efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity to the reference drug in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and offers a comprehensive, alternative treatment solution for health care professionals and patients treated with ustekinumab in the U.S.
