55,000 Rural Families In Assam Receive Homes Under PMAY-G Scheme

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, presided over the virtual“Grihapravesh” ceremony for 55,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in Guwahati.

During the event, Minister Chouhan announced the sanctioning of an additional 3.76 lakh houses under the scheme for the current financial year.

In his address, the Minister highlighted the government's ongoing commitment to strengthening rural infrastructure and elevating living standards for marginalised communities.

He commended Assam for its notable achievement in completing 20 lakh houses under the PMAY-G initiative.

As part of the proceedings, beneficiaries who have successfully occupied their newly constructed homes received recognition from the minister.

The ceremony also marked the launch of the Lakhimi Mistri program, a women-focused masonry initiative under PMAY-G designed to provide rural women with essential construction skills to enhance their employment prospects.

To commemorate the initiative's commencement, safety equipment was distributed to five women selected for training under the program.

Minister Chouhan additionally inaugurated 21 Knowledge Centres across Assam, established under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

These facilities aim to strengthen agricultural infrastructure in rural areas and provide farmers with improved access to critical resources and information.

(KNN Bureau)