55,000 Rural Families In Assam Receive Homes Under PMAY-G Scheme
During the event, Minister Chouhan announced the sanctioning of an additional 3.76 lakh houses under the scheme for the current financial year.
In his address, the Minister highlighted the government's ongoing commitment to strengthening rural infrastructure and elevating living standards for marginalised communities.
He commended Assam for its notable achievement in completing 20 lakh houses under the PMAY-G initiative.
As part of the proceedings, beneficiaries who have successfully occupied their newly constructed homes received recognition from the minister.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Lakhimi Mistri program, a women-focused masonry initiative under PMAY-G designed to provide rural women with essential construction skills to enhance their employment prospects.
To commemorate the initiative's commencement, safety equipment was distributed to five women selected for training under the program.
Minister Chouhan additionally inaugurated 21 Knowledge Centres across Assam, established under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).
These facilities aim to strengthen agricultural infrastructure in rural areas and provide farmers with improved access to critical resources and information.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment