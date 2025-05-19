403
Qatar Condemns Israeli Bombing Of Hamad Prosthetics Hospital In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar on Monday condemned, in the strongest terms, the Israeli occupation's bombing of the Sheikh Hamad Rehabilitation and Prosthetics Hospital in the Gaza Strip.
The occupation's continued brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, including its repeated targeting of civilians, hospitals, shelters for the displaced, and vital facilities, is part of the war of genocide against the brotherly Palestinian people, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) statement read.
The statement called on the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities to end this brutal war immediately and address the catastrophic humanitarian conditions it has caused.
The MoFA statement reiterated the State of Qatar's firm and permanent position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
