Protiviti Swings Into Action To Fight Hunger: 2025 'Birdies For Meals' Campaign With Professional Golfers Matt Fitzpatrick And Jennifer Kupcho Kicks Off

Protiviti supplements existing i on Hunger program by donating 10,000 meals plus 500 for each birdie (or better) made by golf brand ambassadors Fitzpatrick and Kupcho in each of 2025 Major Championships; public invited to join in making donations

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti is aiming to donate more than 100,000 meals to non-profit organization U.S. Hunger, based on the total number of birdies, eagles or aces made by its golf brand ambassadors Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho during the 2025 Major Championships. Launched in 2021, the 'Birdies for Meals' ( ) campaign is part of Protiviti's global i on Hunger community impact program focused on reducing world hunger and strengthening communities. The public is invited to participate by making their own donations to the campaign.

During the 2024 Birdies for Meals campaign, Protiviti donated more than 77,000 meals to U.S. Hunger to help feed people in need. This year, Protiviti has pledged a minimum of 10,000 meals for each of the nine Majors with a boost of 500 meals every time Fitzpatrick and Kupcho make a birdie or better in the Majors. Protiviti will donate an additional 25,000 meals for each event Fitzpatrick or Kupcho wins throughout the season.

During the PGA Championship in May 2025, Fitzpatrick scored 16 birdies and one eagle. Those, plus the commitment to 10,000 meals for each Major tournament, resulted in 18,500 donated meals. Kupcho's eight birdies at the recent Chevron Championship resulted in 14,000 meals being donated. The program has already earned 49,000 meals this season and more than 560,000 since its inception.

"Access to food is one of the most basic human needs and one that Protiviti has helped address for more than 10 years through a range of community service activities," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "Inspired by Matt and Jen's commitment to excellence, we look forward to donating many more meals during this year's golf season."

Protiviti is also opening donations to the Birdies for Meals campaign to the public. Meals will be directed to those in need in the U.S. or internationally through U.S. Hunger and Convoy of Hope, respectively.

Fitzpatrick and Kupcho have served as brand ambassadors for Protiviti since 2020. Fitzpatrick is currently ranked 77th in the world, with 10 professional victories worldwide, including his first Major win at the 2022 U.S. Open. Kupcho emerged as a perennial LPGA contender in 2022, winning three events including her first Major at the Chevron Championship. She is currently ranked 60th in the world.

Nine Major Championships are scheduled during the 2025 season, with the men playing four and the women playing five:



Masters Tournament (April 10-13), Augusta, GA

The Chevron Championship (April 24-27), The Woodlands, TX

PGA Championship (May 15-18), Charlotte, NC

U.S. Open – Women's (May 29-June 1), Erin, WI

U.S. Open – Men's (June 12-15), Oakmont, PA

KPMG Women's PGA Championship, (June 19-22), Frisco, TX

Amundi Evian Championship (July 10-13), Évian-Les-Bains, France

The British Open Championship (July 17-20), Antrim, Northern Ireland AIG Women's Open (July 31-August 3), Wales, UK

Protiviti's i on Hunger program has provided over 16 million meals in more than 20 countries since it launched in late 2014. For more information about i on Hunger, please visit here .

More information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program is available here .

