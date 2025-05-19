Banijay Group: Agenda General Meeting Modification

2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Ms. Susana Gallardo Torrededia has informed the Company that she is not available for re-appointment as non-executive board member due to personal reasons and has stepped down as non-executive member. Item 8 including the proposal to re-appoint Ms. Susana Gallardo Torrededia will therefore be removed from the agenda of the annual general meeting that will take place on Thursday 22 May 2025.

