Day-Long Street Book Exhibition Held In Ghor

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): On the occasion of Book Week, the Information and Culture Department on Monday organized a day-long street book fair to promote the culture of reading in western Ghor province.

Dozens of cultural figures, youths from different walks of life participated in the exhibition.

Information and Culture Director Maulvi Abdul Hai Za'em said thousands of books were on display at the exhibition to promote the culture of reading and encourage book reading among the youth.

He asked the youth to attend the exhibition and increase their knowledge.

Also, visitors, students, and school officials in Ghor welcomed the exhibition and emphasized a society that turns to reading book will experience positive cultural, scientific, and social changes.

“Those who read books will have a clearer mind. I invite everyone to continue reading”: Maulvi Muhammad Arif Zakir, principal of Sultan Shahabuddin High School in Ghor, added.

Gharibullah Farooqi, a student, urged youths to read books and increase their knowledge instead of spending time on social media.

According to officials, thousands of books from various fields, including culture, history, economics, literature, society, religion, and politics, are put on dislay in this exhibition.

