Young Man Murdered In Nangarhar

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A young man has been killed and one person has been arrested in connection with his murder in eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Monday.

Police spokesman Syed Tain Hamad told Pajhwok Afghan News the young man was taken to Lalmi area by the accused and then brutally killed him there and his body was thrown into a well.

He said the accused confessed to his crime in the 3rd police district today.

According to Hamad, the reason behind the murder was not yet clear, but security forces were investigating.

