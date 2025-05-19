Tripura CM Extends Financial Help To Family Of Two Deceased Children

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, May 19 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday met the parents of the two children who were tragically drowned at the Purba Chandmari area and extended financial help of Rs 8 lakh to the bereaved family.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Saha visited the house of the deceased siblings and expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family.

A police official said that the two minor children of a family -- both brother and sister -- drowned to death near a school in Purba Chandmari area in West Tripura.

The official said that Prasenjit Debnath (11) and his younger sister Priyanka Debnath (7) had gone out to play near their home in the Purba Chandmari area on Saturday afternoon, but did not return home.

“On Sunday afternoon, two workers engaged in the construction of a building near the school saw two dead bodies of the children in a shallow pit dug for sinking a water pump,” the official said.

Then the police, accompanied by Fire and Emergency Service personnel, came to the spot after being informed and recovered the bodies. After receiving the news, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased children, the CMO official said.

Saha on Monday afternoon with senior officials of the district administration met the bereaved family. He spoke to the father, Krishna Debnath, his wife, and other relatives.

Later, Saha said that a person dug a pit there for personal use. The pit was filled with rainwater and submersible water, and the two siblings went to play there.

“They drowned in the water while trying to save each other. Initially, their family was not informed. They often went there to play. Everyone is saddened to hear this tragic news. This loss cannot be expressed in words. After receiving information about the incident on Sunday, I asked the District Magistrate to inquire,” the Chief Minister told the media.

A preliminary report of the incident was submitted. The father of the deceased children, Krishna Debnath, is a daily wage labourer.

Saha said:“In addition to the financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh, efforts would be made to explore what support can be extended by the government for the eldest daughter of the affected family, who is now studying in Class 12.”