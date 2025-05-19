Eurobio Scientific: EB Development Rises Above 90% Threshold

Paris, May 19, 2024 – 7:00 pm - Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences, was informed today by EB Development that it had exceeded the threshold of 90% of the company's share capital. This threshold crossing results from the acquisition by EB Development of Eurobio Scientific shares on the market.

EB Development now holds 9,224,652 shares, or 90.01% of Eurobio Scientific's share capital and 90.01% of its voting rights.

Next financial meeting

Annual General Meeting: June 19, 2025