Eurobio Scientific: EB Development Rises Above 90% Threshold
| About Eurobio Scientific
Eurobio Scientific is a major player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to marketing of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and offers dedicated reagents for research laboratories, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. With its numerous partnerships and strong hospital presence, Eurobio Scientific has its own extensive distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products. The Group has around 320 employees, four production units based in the Paris region, Germany, the Netherlands and the USA, and subsidiaries in Milan (Italy), Dorking (UK), Sissach (Switzerland), Bünde (Germany), Antwerp (Belgium) and Utrecht (Netherlands).
Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholders are the funds IK Partners and NextStage AM, together with its two directors Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier. For further information, visit
Eurobio Scientific shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.mnemonic: ALERS - ISIN code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP
Attachment
-
250519_CP_Eurobio_Scientific_Franchissement_seuil_EBDevelopment_EN
