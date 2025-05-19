Anju Laxman at Modern Primary Healthcare

Modern Primary Healthcare

Anju Laxman, Family Nurse Practitioner, Joins Modern Primary Healthcare

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Primary Healthcare is pleased to announce that Anju Laxman , MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has joined the practice as a Family Nurse Practitioner at its new facility in The Woodlands. With over eight years of experience in primary and preventive care , Anju brings a patient-centered approach rooted in compassion, cultural awareness, and clinical excellence.Anju began her nursing career by earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from P.R. College of Nursing in Bangalore, India in 2009. She later completed her Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner program at South University in Savannah in 2017. She is nationally certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP).Her clinical expertise includes preventive care, chronic illness management, wellness strategies, holistic health, disease reversal, weight management, hormone replacement therapy, and the treatment of sexually transmitted infections. She also performs immigration physicals as part of her wide-ranging services.Fluent in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada, Anju is passionate about serving a diverse patient population. She is known for her individualized care, long-term patient relationships, and strong commitment to delivering exceptional service.“I believe that truly listening to patients and understanding their goals leads to better outcomes,” Anju says.“My mission is to guide each person toward long-term wellness, not just treat symptoms.”Anju Laxman is now seeing patients at Modern Primary Healthcare's new location in The Woodlands: 3117 College Park Dr., Suite 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384To schedule an appointment, call (832) 966-3376 or visitAbout Modern Primary HealthcareModern Primary Healthcare is committed to providing comprehensive, compassionate care to individuals and families across the Greater Houston area. With a focus on wellness, prevention, and personalized treatment, the clinic helps patients lead healthier lives. The Woodlands location is the third facility in the network, joining established clinics in Atascocita and Humble, and expanding access to exceptional primary care in the region.

Rijo Raju

Modern Primary Healthcare

+1 832-966-3376

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.