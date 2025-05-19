Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Surpasses More Than A Quarter Of A Million Dollars In Donations To Water

This year, Oxi Fresh celebrates ten years of active giving to Water's essential mission of bringing access to safe water and sanitation to the world.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning , one of the nation's greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, is proud to announce that it has donated more than a quarter of a million dollars to Water , a global nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing access to safe water and sanitation to the world. This year, Oxi Fresh celebrates ten years of active giving to Water's essential mission.

Since first partnering with Water in 2015, Oxi Fresh has encouraged its customers to book their carpet cleanings online, with a portion of each job being donated to help empower people in need with safe water and sanitation. To date, Oxi Fresh has donated $314,155 to Water, including nearly $39,000 in 2024 alone. These contributions have helped change the lives of more than 47,000 people.

“At Oxi Fresh, we believe that access to safe water is a fundamental human right,” said founder and CEO Jonathan Barnett.“Our decade-long partnership with Water has allowed us to help over nine thousand families and make tangible impacts in communities around the world. By supporting Water, we're not just cleaning carpets-we're helping to transform lives through sustainable water solutions.”

WATER: TRANSFORMING LIVES WITH SAFE WATER

Co-founded in 2009 by Academy Award-winner Matt Damon and social entrepreneur Gary White, Water employs innovative, market-driven solutions for what is one of the most urgent and complex challenges facing humanity. Today, 2.2 billion people – 1 in 4 – lack access to safe water and 3.5 billion – 2 in 5 – lack access to a safe toilet.

Water's approach to tackling this crisis is both practical and empowering. A financial hurdle often stands between families in need and sustainable water and sanitation solutions. With funding from donors like Oxi Fresh, Water partners with local financial institutions to facilitate affordable microloans that allow individuals to invest in long-term water infrastructure, like in-home taps and toilets.

To date, Water's efforts have reached 76 million people in 15 countries and four continents.

"For millions of women, children and communities, access to safe water can turn problems into potential – unlocking education, economic opportunity and improved health,” said Lina Bonova, Chief Revenue Officer of Water.“We are grateful for the support of Oxi Fresh to help empower more people in need with access to safe water and sanitation solutions that last.”

OXI FRESH: WATER CONSERVATION IN ACTION

The importance of water is nothing new to Oxi Fresh. In fact, water conservation has been one of the company's highest priorities since its inception in 2006. Employing its low-moisture carpet cleaning system that uses 95% less water than traditional steam cleaning methods, Oxi Fresh has saved an estimated 58 million gallons of water.

"We recognize that every drop counts. By utilizing just two gallons of water to clean an entire home-significantly less than the 40-60 gallons used by traditional steam cleaners-we're not only conserving a vital resource but also setting a new standard in the carpet cleaning industry,” said Barnett.“Our commitment to efficiency and sustainability demonstrates that businesses can thrive while making a positive impact on the environment and society. And after ten years of supporting Water, our positive influence just continues to grow.”

JOIN OXI FRESH IN CHANGING LIVES

By scheduling your next Oxi Fresh cleaning online , you're not just getting a great carpet or upholstery cleaning-you're contributing to a cause that's improving millions of lives around the world.

Want to do more to support safe water and sanitation initiatives? Consider:

.Donating directly to Water.

.Sharing this article on social media to help spread awareness.

.Hosting a fundraiser to amplify your impact.

