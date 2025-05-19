Items Signed By Jefferson, Washington And Einstein Headline University Archives' June 4Th Online-Only Auction

Rev War-dated letter signed twice by George Washington as Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army, requesting Pennsylvania recruits, addressed to John Reed, dated Feb. 20, 1780. Estimate: $35,000-$50,000

Thomas Jefferson's personally owned and signed copy of Cicero's Ciceronis Oratione (“Orations”), in a six-volume set, acquired at auction directly from his personal library in 1829. Estimate: $150,000-$200,000

Albert Einstein autograph letter signed, along with an original sketch of a wheel, included within a circa 1927-1930 archive of German-language correspondence exchanged between the physicist and an unidentified physics enthusiast. Estimate: $30,000-$40,00

Limited-edition collection of 48,200 original prints and lithographs by 30 international artists, including Picasso, Dalí, Chagall, Calder, Braque, Miró and others. A $19 million retail value! Estimate: $90,000-$150,000

Remarkable helmet stowage cover belonging to Apollo 1 Pilot Roger B. Chaffee, who died in the pre-launch test fire on January 27, 1967, marked“R.B. Chaffee” at the top. With NASA and The Smithsonian provenance. Estimate: $65,000-$100,000

Specialty categories include Abraham Lincoln (17 lots), Space (108 lots) & Literature (41 lots), plus outstanding pieces from Art, Science and Early America.

- John ReznikoffWILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A six-volume set of books personally owned and signed by Thomas Jefferson ; a Rev. War-dated letter signed twice by George Washington as Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army; and an archive of German-language correspondence exchanged between Albert Einstein and an unidentified physics enthusiast are a few of the expected top lots in University Archives' next online-only auction slated for Wednesday, June 4th, at 10 am EDT.All 525 lots in the Rare Autographs, Books & Space Memorabilia auction are up for viewing and bidding now on the University Archives website – – plus the three platforms Invaluable, Auctionzip and LiveAuctioneers. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted.“The June auction features exceptional historical material drawn from multiple collecting categories,” said John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives.“Three strong specialty categories include Abraham Lincoln (17 lots), Space (108 lots), and Literature (41 lots), plus outstanding pieces from Art, Science and Early America.”The six-volume set of books personally owned and signed by Thomas Jefferson is a copy of Cicero's Ciceronis Oratione (“Orations”) in its original Latin (Amsterdam, 1695-1699). The book was prized by Jefferson, who incorporated many of Cicero's ideas into the Declaration of Independence. The accompanying provenance shows the books were purchased at an auction directly from Jefferson's personal library in 1829. Estimate: $150,000-$200,000The letter signed twice by George Washington as Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army and addressed to John Reed, the President of the Supreme Executive Council of Pennsylvania, is dated Feb. 20, 1780. In it, Washington states Pennsylvania's quota of required troops – at 4,855, only smaller than Massachusetts' and Virginia's – and warned that the Army might collapse if new troops didn't arrive soon. Estimate: $35,000-$50,000The archive of German-language correspondence exchanged between Albert Einstein and an unidentified physics enthusiast (circa 1927-1930) includes a spectacular one-page letter signed by Einstein dated March 6, 1927, containing over 100 words in his hand, plus an original hand-drawn sketch of a wheel. Einstein and the correspondent discuss a thought experiment in which a wheel might be exposed to temperature changes and magnetic forces. Estimate: $30,000-$40,000A limited-edition collection of 48,200 original prints and lithographs by 30 international artists, including Picasso, Dalí, Chagall, Calder, Braque, Miró, Giacometti, Moore, and Toulouse-Lautrec, to name just a few, includes original artworks pulled directly from the artists' plates in the 1960s and 1970s, many signed in the plate or pencil signed. The collection has a $19 million retail value but is available for a fraction of the price. Estimate: $90,000-$150,000A remarkable Space relic belonging to Apollo 1 Pilot Roger B. Chaffee, who died in the pre-launch test fire on January 27, 1967, is Chaffee's helmet stowage cover marked“R.B. Chaffee” at the top, along with his glove stowage cover, both nylon with Velcro. The equipment survived the fire because it had not been brought directly into the cabin. With a provenance from NASA as well as The Smithsonian. Estimate: $65,000-$100,000A massive meteorite (lunar feldspathic breccia) retrieved from Laâyoune, in the Western Sahara region of the moon, in January 2022, is the largest specimen of its kind that University Archives has ever handled, tipping the scales at 371 grams, and features a scattering of desirable white and red clasts. The rare, highly collectible slice of Space memorabilia should bring $35,000-$50,000.An 8 inch by 10 inch color photo showing President Ronald Reagan delivering his emphatic“Mr. Gorbachev, Tear Down This Wall!” speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, West Germany on June 12, 1987, is signed and inscribed. It's PSA/DNA slabbed, graded GEM MT 10 and comes with a certified fragment of Berlin Wall brick, contained in a striking shadowbox collector's display case. Estimate: $30,000-$40,000A large group of 21 World War II maps, depicting the Philippines, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa in advance of the Allies' big push in the Pacific Theatre, circa 1944-1945, was mostly prepared by the 64th Engineer Topographic Battalion - the primary cartographic unit in both World War II and the Korean War – for artillery and aircraft use. Included in addition to the maps are booklets of aerial photographs and what appears to be Japanese contraband. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000A one-page autograph letter signed by J.D. Salinger, was addressed to his publishers, Little, Brown, and Company, on May 27, 1961, about a month before the publication of Franny and Zooey, in which the author argues his two short stories should be published under two separate titles instead of the proposed combined title of Franny and Zooey. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000An Abraham Lincoln autograph note signed, PSA/DNA slabbed and graded an exceptionally rare GEM MT 10, is addressed to Secretary of War Edwin Stanton sometime in 1863. Lincoln's note is boldly signed as“A. Lincoln” and conveys instructions relating to a battalion in an upcoming battle. It's one of numerous Lincoln-signed items in the sale and should realize $10,000-$12,000.A Treasury Department circular dated September 23, 1790, boldly signed by Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, discusses methods to secure proper documentation on imports and exports of American and foreign shipping. Hamilton searched for means to collect revenue for the federal government, as well as safeguard the fledgling country's economy. Estimate: $10,000-$12,000A rare, complete first edition copy of the U.S. Census of 1800, in which marshals from 18 states and territories (from Maine to Georgia, Connecticut to Indiana Territory) submitted demographic information about the young nation in its second-ever census, revealed that of the more than 5 million Americans, nearly 20 percent of them were enslaved persons. Estimate: $8,000-$10,000Here is a link to the catalog on the University Archives website:University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind. It is actively seeking quality material for future auctions, presenting a rare opportunity for sellers. Anyone who has a single item or a collection that may be a fit for a future University Archives auction may call John Reznikoff at 203-454-0111; or email him at ....University Archives was founded in 1979, as a division of University Stamp Company, by John Reznikoff, who started collecting stamps and coins in 1968, while in the third grade. Industry-wide, Reznikoff is considered the leading authenticity expert for manuscripts and documents. He consults with law enforcement, dealers, auction houses and both major authentication companies.University Archives is located at 88 Danbury Road (Suite #2A) in Wilton, Conn. For more information about University Archives and the Rare Autographs, Books & Space Memorabilia auction scheduled for Wednesday, June 4th, at 10am EDT, visit .# # # #

