Altamont Capital Partners Adds Ailyn Fun As Director, Head Of Investor Relations

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Capital Partners ("Altamont"), a sector-focused private equity firm that transforms and scales lower-middle market companies, announced today that Ailyn Fun joined the firm as Director and Head of Investor Relations. Ailyn brings over 15 years of experience in private capital fundraising and Limited Partner (LP) relations.

At Altamont, Ailyn will spearhead and expand the firm's investor relations efforts by building on its longstanding limited partner relationships, while strategically broadening the firm's reach and developing new LP relationships.

"I am thrilled to join the Altamont team. Altamont's mission and track record of investing in great lower-middle market businesses has attracted a remarkable group of long-term global investors," said Ailyn Fun. "I look forward to continuing to deepen the firm's existing relationships, as well as building new ones as we grow."

Prior to joining Altamont, Ailyn led investor relations at Altaris and was on the investor relations team at Marathon Asset Management. Previously, Ailyn worked in the Fixed Income and Credit Sales divisions at J.P. Morgan and Lehman Brothers. Ailyn holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an A.B. from Brown University.

"As Altamont continues to grow and scale, we recognize the importance of continually enhancing all aspects of our firm," said Altamont Co-Founder and Managing Director Keoni Schwartz. "We are delighted to add Ailyn to help us better serve our valued long-term partners and to build new, lasting relationships for the future."

About Altamont Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Altamont Capital Partners ("Altamont") is a private equity firm focused on transforming and scaling lower-middle market companies through significant business-building and value-creation resources. Altamont makes long-term, control investments in sectors where we have deep experience and specialized knowledge, and partners with management teams to execute proven and repeatable platform-building playbooks. Since inception, Altamont has invested in over 45 companies operating across the Industrials, Business Services, Financial Services, and Franchising & Multi-Unit sectors. Altamont currently manages over $4 billion of capital and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with additional offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Charlotte Freeman, [email protected]

SOURCE Altamont Capital Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED