Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market To Reach USD 35.79 Billion By 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a 2025 report on the Blood Glucose Monitoring Market by Mordor Intelligence, the global market is projected to grow from USD 24.56 billion in 2025 to USD 35.79 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.82%. The blood glucose monitoring industry is experiencing significant transformation driven by the escalating global diabetes epidemic. With diabetes affecting over half a billion people worldwide, the need for accessible and accurate glucose monitoring tools continues to expand. Lifestyle changes and population aging are key contributors to the growing incidence of the disease. According to Mordor Intelligence, governments and healthcare systems are prioritizing diabetes screening and monitoring as part of national health programs.Device Innovation Drives AdoptionContinuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and flash glucose monitoring systems are becoming more common due to their convenience and real-time data capabilities. Integration with mobile applications and cloud platforms is enabling better patient engagement and clinical oversight. Mordor Intelligence highlights that these advances are making devices more accessible to a broader population.North America Maintains Market LeadershipThe North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.13%, increasing from USD 17.55 billion in 2025 to USD 32.51 billion by 2030. The region benefits from a mature healthcare system, high awareness levels, and strong demand for CGM systems. Increased funding in diabetes research and widespread insurance coverage also fuels market expansion. According to Mordor Intelligence, the strong presence of key players in the region continues to support market expansion.Read more about the North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market -United States Sees Digital Health IntegrationThe United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Market is projected to witness growth from USD 16.09 million in 2025 to USD 29.65 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 13%. The market continues to dominate due to high device adoption, digital health integration, and supportive insurance mechanisms. According to Mordor Intelligence, innovation and user experience are central to product development strategies in the U.S.Read more about the - US Blood Glucose Monitoring MarketEurope Focuses on Prevention and Public AccessThe European blood glucose monitoring market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.38%, increasing from USD 5.61 billion in 2025 to USD 8.40 billion by 2030. Growth drivers in this region include the increasing diabetic population, expanding use of digital health solutions, and supportive reimbursement systems across countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. According to Mordor Intelligence, the region's emphasis on early detection and disease prevention is boosting the demand for smart monitoring devices in the European blood glucose monitoring market.Get insights into the Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Market -Middle East and Africa Show Steady UptakeThe Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is projected to witness growth from USD 4.71 million in 2025 to USD 7.10 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.55%. The increasing incidence of diabetes across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and African nations is pushing governments and healthcare providers to invest in early diagnosis and monitoring solutions. According to Mordor Intelligence, barriers like affordability and access still challenge some parts of this region, but urban centers are seeing rising CGM device adoption in the Middle East & Africa blood glucose monitoring market.Read more about the Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring MarketConclusion: Growth Rooted in Innovation and AccessThe global blood glucose monitoring market is evolving with a strong focus on technology, patient convenience, and healthcare integration. While developed regions lead in terms of advanced device penetration, emerging economies are steadily expanding access to essential monitoring tools. Mordor Intelligence forecasts that user-centric innovations, coupled with regulatory support and healthcare digitization, will shape the next phase of market growth. Regional initiatives, public-private partnerships, and policy-driven investments are expected to drive wider availability and adoption. As awareness rises and device functionality improves, the market is well-positioned to support better diabetes management outcomes globally.Read more about the Blood Glucose Monitoring at -About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. 