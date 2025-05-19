IGY Marinas Announces Opening Of Inner Basin At IGY Savannah Harbor Marina, A Premier Waterfront Destination In Georgia

The newly completed marina is open featuring 95 berths in the inner basin & will offer 1,100 linear ft of superyacht dock on the River Dock in the coming weeks.

- Jedison Knowles, Marina General ManagerSAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IGY Marinas proudly announces the grand opening of the inner basin at IGY Savannah Harbor Marina, a state-of-the-art marina designed to serve vessels of all sizes with world-class amenities, services, and accessibility. Situated along the scenic Savannah River on Hutchinson Island, the new facility introduces a vibrant waterfront experience that connects the boating community with the charm and energy of historic Savannah.Developed in partnership with Savannah Harbor Partners LLC, IGY Savannah Harbor Marina offers 95 berths, including over 1,100 linear feet of deep-water dockage for superyachts, all with no air draft or depth restrictions. Its location, just five miles from the Intracoastal Waterway and 25 minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, makes it an ideal waypoint for both cruising vessels and transiting superyachts.“We are excited to officially welcome the global yachting community to IGY Savannah Harbor Marina,” said Steven English, CEO of IGY Marinas.“Savannah has long been a celebrated destination for its rich maritime heritage, and we're proud to offer a modern, best-in-class facility that connects travelers with the charm, culture, and hospitality of this incredible city.”The marina is a central component of the Savannah Harbor mixed-use development, located adjacent to the Savannah Convention Center and The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa. Visitors will enjoy convenient access to dining, parks, retail shops, and the newly completed EmmaJames apartments. A signature waterfront restaurant is also underway, further enhancing the area's appeal.Myrick Marine Contracting Corporation served as general contractor for the project, with MEECO-Sullivan Wahoo Docks installed in the inner basin for smaller vessels and Marinetek concrete pontoons utilized for superyacht berths along the riverfront. The site will operate as a USCG regulated facility compliant with ISPS security and foreign waste handling standards. The marina offers a full suite of services including high-speed fueling, shore power, and IGY's renowned concierge support.“We are proud to bring a new standard of marina excellence to Savannah,” said Jedison Knowles, Marina General Manager,“and we look forward to welcoming boaters, residents, and visitors to experience everything IGY Savannah Harbor Marina has to offer.” The marina is currently accepting reservations for both short-term and long-term stays.With Savannah's historical charm, strategic location, and access to other popular southeastern cities like Charleston and Jacksonville, IGY Savannah Harbor Marina is set to become a cornerstone of East Coast cruising itineraries and a vibrant hub for maritime tourism.Contact IGY Savannah Harbor on +1 912 275 5810 or ....###END###About IGY MarinasIGY's worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 23 marinas across 13 countries. As a subsidiary of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world's largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies, including Fraser Yachts and Northrop & Johnson. Discover IGY Marinas' network at .Media Contact: IGY Media Contact: +1-954-510-3309 / ...

