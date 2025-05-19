MP: Scindia Cleans Post Office, Dances And Eats With Tribals In Ashoknagar
Scindia, who was on an inspection visit to the post office, did so after noticing that the floor of the post office was not properly cleaned, which annoyed him. Subsequently, he took a broom and started cleaning the floor.
“During inspection of the post office at Isagarh in Ashoknagar, I found the condition of the premises to be unhygienic. I myself took the initiative and cleaned a part, arranged tables and material. During the cleaning, the message was also given to the employees of the post office on how important it is to keep the office clean and well-organised, because a clean environment is the basis for better service," Scindia wrote on X.
Later in the evening, Scindia was seen dancing with tribal artists during an event in Chanderi. The minister displayed a heartwarming connection with Madhya Pradesh's culture as he performed the traditional 'Sahara' with the tribals in Ashoknagar.
During the event, Scindia received a traditional welcome from the local tribal community through the vibrant 'Sahara' dance - a customary ritual performed to greet guests.
Meanwhile, he was also seen eating tribal meals with a group of tribal women. The minister's gesture infused excitement and joy among the villagers, who were thrilled to see a national leader embrace their culture with such enthusiasm.
Notably, the 'Sahara' dance holds deep cultural significance in tribal communities of the region and is traditionally performed to honour guests.
Scindia's active involvement was seen as a mark of respect for tribal heritage and a strong message of cultural unity. Scindia, who was on a tour of his home town Ashoknagar (Gwalior - Chambal region) district, also visited the village Kali Tor, and participated in several other programmes at different places.
