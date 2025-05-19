Simon Quick Advisors Expands Into Texas, Deepens Commitment To Texas' HNW Community

Simon Quick's Dallas expansion enhances its ability to serve business owners, executives, and families with personalized planning and investment advice, and now, specialized exit planning guidance.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Quick Advisors , a nationally recognized wealth management and multi-family office firm, is pleased to announce the expansion of its footprint into Texas. Leading the Dallas team are three accomplished professionals: Shei Unger, CFP®, CEPA®; Nate Ohlinger, CFP®, AEP®; and Ryan Moffett, CIMA®, CFP®, who each join as Managing Director, Client Advisor. Together, they bring a track record of excellence in client service and a shared belief in long-term, planning-first financial advice.

This move reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to deepening its presence in key markets and enhancing the services it provides to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and executives.

"Joining Simon Quick was a natural fit for us," said Ryan Moffett. "We wanted a firm that values people, encourages collaboration, and has the infrastructure to support complex client needs. Simon Quick checks all those boxes-and more."

Exit Planning, Now In-House

Among the team's standout strengths is deep expertise in exit planning-a critical area for business owners preparing to sell or transition their companies. With the addition of Shei Unger, a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) to the team, Simon Quick clients now gain access to a trusted resource who can help them navigate the complexities of exiting a business with greater clarity, strategy, and confidence.

"As a CEPA®, I'm passionate about helping business owners make well-informed decisions during one of the most important transitions of their lives," said Shei Unger. "Bringing this capability in-house at Simon Quick enhances the depth of support we can offer, especially for clients facing liquidity events or ownership transitions."

Why Dallas? Why Now?

Simon Quick has long supported families and business owners in the Texas region. Establishing a presence in Dallas represents a natural next step-enabling more meaningful local engagement and a stronger foundation for long-term growth.

"This is a talented team of professionals with a strong track record of serving clients the right way," said Tom Morr, Managing Partner at Simon Quick. "Their vision, character, and regional expertise make them ideal ambassadors of our brand in Texas."

"It's rare to find a team so aligned in culture and client philosophy," said Nate Ohlinger. "We're excited to build something lasting in the Texas region with a firm that truly understands what it means to serve families for generations."

With the addition of Christian Yoss, Head of Client Growth , earlier this year, Simon Quick's Dallas team has grown to four professionals-with plans to continue expanding in the near future.

About Simon Quick Advisors

Simon Quick Advisors is a multi-family office and SEC-registered investment advisor serving high-net-worth executives, business owners, and multi-generational families. The firm offers financial planning, investment management, estate planning coordination, and specialized advisory services such as tax strategy and family office support. Founded in 2004, Simon Quick remains privately held, employee-owned, and steadfastly committed to a fiduciary-first approach.

To learn more or schedule a consultation with an advisor in Dallas, contact [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Darcy O'Brien

Chief Marketing Officer

Simon Quick Advisors

[email protected]

973-525-1035

Important Disclaimer

Please remember that past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy, or product will be profitable, equal any corresponding indicated historical performance level(s), be suitable for a portfolio or individual situation, or prove successful. This material is for intended to be for general and educational purposes only. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading or otherwise, based on any of the information contained herein without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional advisor of his/her choosing. Simon Quick Advisors, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor with offices in Morristown, NJ; New York, NY; Garden City, NY; Chattanooga, TN; and Denver, CO. CA. A copy of our written disclosure brochure discussing our advisory services and fees is available upon request. References to Simon Quick as being "registered" does not imply a certain level of education or expertise.

SOURCE Simon Quick Advisors

