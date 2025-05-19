Fireblocks Integrates Layerzero For Unparalleled Security And Connectivity Of Stablecoins



Fireblocks launches LayerZero integration, enabling institutions to issue stablecoins on over 35 blockchains with unmatched security, governance, and no-code deployment.

The integration supports seamless OFT-enabled stablecoin issuance, solving fragmentation across chains.

Institutions benefit from enterprise-grade controls, real-time compliance tools, and effortless multi-chain scaling. The Wyoming Stable Token Commission and WSPN (Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network) are the first adopters, setting a new precedent for secure, interoperable stablecoin infrastructure.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks , an enterprise platform for managing digital asset operations and building innovative businesses on blockchain, announced today it has expanded its Tokenization Engine with the launch of a new integration with LayerZero , the industry's leading interoperability protocol. With LayerZero, thousands of Fireblocks customers can issue and manage stablecoins across more than 35 chains with ease, security, and governance.

The growing importance of stablecoins in the global payments ecosystem has catapulted the stablecoin market cap past $230 billion, doubling that of last year. With the world increasingly recognizing the transformative potential of stablecoins, the demand for robust infrastructure is reaching a feverish peak.

This integration combines Fireblocks' battle-tested security and operational efficiency with LayerZero interoperability. LayerZero's Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard will now facilitate the issuance of stablecoins and other RWAs that can seamlessly operate across multiple blockchains.

By integrating LayerZero's technology into the Fireblocks platform, clients can now create OFT-enabled stablecoins in just a few clicks, all while benefiting from Fireblocks' industry-leading security, governance, and controls.

LayerZero and Fireblocks are addressing the primary challenge of fragmentation in today's digital asset ecosystem, making the tokenization of stablecoins and real-world assets more interoperable, secure, and efficient.

Institutional-grade security meets effortless multi-chain deployment

The rise of institutional interest in digital assets is accompanied by a heightened need for security and governance. Institutions rely on Fireblocks' defense-in-depth approach to deploying and managing smart contracts, building on institutional-grade key management and fine-grained governance controls.

Fireblocks has supported stablecoin issuance by banks worldwide since ANZ Bank launched the first Australian dollar stablecoin in 2022. LayerZero has also supported stablecoin issuance, with $10B in stable assets building with its OFT Standard, including USDT0, USDe, and PYUSD . Now, with the integration of LayerZero, Fireblocks is powering the next wave.

Varun Paul, Senior Director for Financial Markets at Fireblocks, commented, "As global regulations take shape and institutional adoption accelerates, the need for secure and interoperable infrastructure is more critical than ever. Together, Fireblocks and LayerZero deliver a future-proof foundation, blending OFT's native cross-chain capabilities with enterprise-grade key management and governance."

Simon Baskys, VP of Business Development at LayerZero added, "Tokenization is only as powerful as the networks it can interact with. This partnership combines best-in-class security with true omnichain interoperability, giving institutions a seamless, scalable solution to meet the demands of a multi-chain future."

Key benefits of this integration for financial institutions, stablecoin issuers, and enterprises include:



Simple Token Issuance : Securely create and issue new tokens across multiple blockchains with no-code or low-code deployment, reducing time-to-market.

Regulatory Confidence : Comply with evolving global regulations via Fireblocks' built-in AML/KYT tools, robust governance policies, and real-time asset monitoring.

Instant Interoperability : Achieve a single, fungible pool of liquidity across the blockchains supported by both Fireblocks and LayerZero - simplifying liquidity management, treasury functions, and reporting. Enhanced Market Reach : Seamlessly integrate with the broader DeFi ecosystem, decentralized exchanges, and NFT marketplaces without building separate bridge infrastructure for each blockchain.

Strategic partnerships to enhance compliance and security

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission has chosen Fireblocks and LayerZero as token issuance partners.

"By choosing Fireblocks' Tokenization Engine and LayerZero, we're implementing the most secure, scalable infrastructure available to deploy Wyoming Stable Tokens across multiple blockchains. This is the first time a U.S. state has issued a fiat-backed digital asset-and with that comes both the opportunity and the responsibility to set the standard. WYST establishes a model for issuing stablecoins that are compliant, cost-efficient, and natively interoperable, enabling global transfers that are faster and more efficient than traditional rails," said Anthony Apollo, Wyoming Stable Commission Director.

Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN) is the first adopter of the Fireblocks and LayerZero integration, using the solution to enhance the security, compliance, and scalability of their stablecoins.

David Chen, Chief Technology Officer of WSPN, said, "WSPN is building the next-generation stablecoin payment network infrastructure with a strong foundation in cross-chain interoperability and secure tokenization. Leveraging technologies such as Fireblocks' Tokenization Engine and LayerZero's interoperability protocol, we ensure the seamless issuance, management, and transfer of stablecoins across multiple chains. Our infrastructure is purpose-built to scale globally, enabling frictionless, secure, and decentralized value movement across a truly multi-chain environment."

About LayerZero

LayerZero is the leading blockchain infrastructure provider for cross-chain interoperability, allowing for data and digital assets to move seamlessly and securely across blockchains. LayerZero's trustless omnichain interoperability protocol is trusted by Paxos, PayPal, Google Cloud, and many others. Accounting for 70% of the total stablecoin market cap and cross-chain industry messaging volume, LayerZero has secured over $100 billion in tokenized value to date. The OFT Standard simplifies liquidity management, eliminates fragmentation, and integrates seamlessly across +130 blockchains. Learn more at layerzero .

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, run and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most secure, scalable and comprehensive platform, we streamline custody, tokenization, payment, settlement, and trading operations across the largest ecosystem of exchanges, custodians, banks, payment providers and stablecoin issuers in the world. Over 2,000 organizations - including BNY Mellon, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 100+ blockchains and over 300 million wallets. Learn more at fireblocks

SOURCE Fireblocks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED