The City Of Scotts Valley Earns Certified Autism Centertm Status After City Staff Complete Autism And Sensory Training

SCOTTS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation to the City of Scotts Valley , highlighting their ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. To earn this credential, public-facing city staff, including police officers, completed autism-specific training and certification to equip them with best practices and skills to assist, support, and include autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"At the City of Scotts Valley, we are deeply committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all individuals. Earning the Certified Autism CenterTM designation through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards is a significant milestone toward better serving the autistic and sensory-sensitive community. By equipping our staff with the training and tools needed to understand and support the unique needs of these individuals, we are not only improving the experiences of our visitors but also reinforcing Scotts Valley's commitment to accessibility and inclusion for all residents and visitors,” says Mali LaGoe, city manager for the City of Scotts Valley.

“We are proud to certify the City of Scotts Valley staff and designate them as a Certified Autism CenterTM,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“This certification is a testament to their dedication to creating a city where every resident and visitor feels welcomed and included.”

By undergoing additional autism-specific training, the city's goal is for their team to be better equipped to provide better service and experiences to all individuals, which helps to ensure that their programs and services are accessible and safe for all. The City of Scotts Valley is also starting to implement low sensory zones at their parks & recreation department events; quieter, less stimulating areas where kids can still be a part of the event but in a more calming environment, which further helps to make sure that the events and programs are accessible and welcoming to all.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the City of Scotts Valley is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App , which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

About City of Scotts Valley

Scotts Valley, California, is a small, charming city located in Santa Cruz County, about 6 miles north of Santa Cruz, 30 miles southwest of San Jose, and 68 miles south of San Francisco. Nestled in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, it's a picturesque area that features a suburban feel surrounded by nature, making it a great spot for outdoor enthusiasts. Hiking, biking, and enjoying the scenic beauty of the mountains and beaches are popular activities. The proximity to Silicon Valley, Monterey Bay, and the Santa Cruz Mountains makes it an excellent place to live and visit.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and CertifiedAutismCenter – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



