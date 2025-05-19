AUVSI Introduces Incoming Board Members At XPONENTIAL 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At XPONENTIAL 2025, the uncrewed systems industry's flagship event, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) announced the election of new leaders and members to its Board of Directors. The incoming Board represents a cross-section of experienced industry voices who will help guide AUVSI's strategic priorities and strengthen its role as the leading advocate for uncrewed and autonomous systems innovation.

New Executive Committee: Chairperson John "JC" Coffey, Cherokee Nation Federal; Executive Vice Chairperson Susan Roberts, Ondas Holdings, Inc.; Treasurer Thomas Reynolds, Sea Satellites Inc.; and Immediate Past Chairperson William Irby, AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Officers elected for the 2025-2028 term: Amanda Armistead, Amazon; Daniel Brintzinghoffer, Leidos; Nicholas Dryer, ForeFlight; Alan Lytle, Northrop Grumman; Suzanne Murtha, AECOM; and Scott Newbern, AV. Matthew Joyner, Ghost Robotics Corp., was elected to fill the remaining year in the 2023-2026 term vacancy.

Dryer and Joyner are new additions to the Board. Armistead, Brintzinghoffer, Lytle, Murtha and Newbern previously served as Directors during the 2022-2025 term.

Directors who continue to serve on the Board are: Greg Davis, Overwatch Imaging; Todd Graetz, Aerolane; Sergio Menchaca, Sierra Nevada Corporation; Brendan Schulman, Boston Dynamics, Inc.; Ron Tremain, Airbus; Michael Brasseur, Saab, Inc.; Orin Hoffman, VXI Capital; Aaron Pierce, Pierce Aerospace; Wayne Prender, Advanced Navigation; Ann Stevens; and Mathias Winter, Winter Strategic Solutions LLC.

Directors whose terms concluded are Immediate Past Chairperson Dr. Virginia Young, University of Alabama at Huntsville, and Frank LoBiondo, LoBo Strategies.

