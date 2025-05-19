Mardy Gould Launches Nationwide Initiative Promoting Compliant And Cost-Effective Employee Wellness Programs

Mardy Gould leads EHP's national initiative, providing employers essential resources to implement IRS, ERISA, and TCPA compliant wellness programs.

- Mardy GouldJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EHP Inc. and Managing Director Mardy Gould, a leading authority in employee health benefits solutions, today unveiled a nationwide initiative designed to promote the adoption of compliant, cost-effective employee wellness programs. Led by Managing Director Mardy Gould, this ambitious initiative addresses widespread misconceptions regarding wellness program compliance and tax implications, equipping employers across the country with the resources, education, and tools needed to implement fully compliant wellness strategies.Understanding the growing complexity and increased regulatory oversight in workplace wellness programs, EHP's comprehensive initiative focuses heavily on compliance with IRS regulations, ERISA standards, and Department of Labor (DOL) requirements. The initiative also clarifies and dispels prevalent myths surrounding the legality and financial impacts of wellness programs."Many organizations mistakenly view wellness programs as straightforward tax-saving mechanisms without fully understanding the detailed compliance framework required," stated Mardy Gould. "Our nationwide initiative is designed explicitly to close these knowledge gaps, empowering employers to confidently and correctly structure wellness programs that deliver genuine, compliant financial benefits."Central to this nationwide effort are a series of robust educational resources, live webinars, expert-led workshops, and comprehensive documentation explicitly created to ensure employers achieve compliance excellence. EHP's initiative emphasizes the importance of properly structured wellness programs, highlighting how careful adherence to IRS, ERISA, and DOL regulations can safeguard employers from costly regulatory penalties and litigation.Key components of the initiative include:In-depth Compliance Training: Intensive workshops and webinars led by EHP's compliance experts provide employers with detailed insights into IRS tax guidelines, ERISA fiduciary requirements, and DOL compliance obligations.Customizable Compliance Toolkits: EHP will offer employers practical, step-by-step toolkits to streamline the compliance process, from initial setup and employee communications to ongoing documentation and regulatory reporting.Regulatory Updates and Expert Commentary: EHP's ongoing briefings on evolving regulations keep employers informed and prepared, ensuring their wellness programs remain continuously aligned with the latest compliance standards.Real-World Case Studies: Illustrative case studies demonstrate successful wellness program implementations across diverse industries, offering practical examples of how compliance can be achieved while generating measurable financial returns."Our primary objective is clear-equip employers with comprehensive knowledge and practical tools to navigate wellness program compliance effectively," emphasized Gould. "Compliance isn't just about avoiding penalties; it's about building a resilient, transparent, and efficient organizational culture that benefits both employers and employees."Employers nationwide are already responding positively, recognizing the value of a clearly articulated compliance roadmap backed by EHP's authoritative expertise and proven solutions. Through this initiative, EHP Inc. and Managing Director Mardy Gould reinforces its commitment to thought leadership and innovation within the employee health benefits sector

