VGP Announces €76 Million Tap Issuance Under Green Bond Framework With EBRD

19 May 2025, 6:00 pm, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group') today announces a tap issuance of €76 million in additional senior unsecured Green Bonds subscribed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). This issuance forms part of the Group's existing Green Bond program and follows the execution of a framework agreement with the EBRD. The additional green bonds are assimilated and form a single series with the existing € 500 million 4.250 per cent. green bonds due 29 January 2031 as described in the information memorandum issued by VGP NV on 31 March 2025, bringing the total outstanding amount to €576 million. The bonds are listed on the Euro MTF Market operated by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange under the same ISIN code (i.e. BE6362152199). The settlement of the tap issuance took place today. The net proceeds of the issuance will be used exclusively to finance or refinance eligible Green Projects as defined in VGP's Sustainable Finance Framework (March 2025), aligned with the ICMA Green Bond Principles. These projects include sustainable industrial park developments across Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, and Czechia, all meeting EU Taxonomy criteria for substantial contribution to climate change mitigation. This collaboration with EBRD strengthens our long-term commitment to sustainable development and green financing. The tap issuance supports the Group's pipeline of energy-efficient semi-industrial and logistics facilities, enabling us to continue delivering low-carbon solutions for our customers across Europe. CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433

ABOUT EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is a multilateral development bank that promotes private sector development and sustainable growth through investment and policy reform.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 380 full-time employees in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In December 2024, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 7.8 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.4 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

Forward-looking statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. VGP is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release considering new information, future events or otherwise. The information in this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy securities in VGP or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities. VGP disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release issued by VGP.

