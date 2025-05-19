VGP Announces €76 Million Tap Issuance Under Green Bond Framework With EBRD
ABOUT EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is a multilateral development bank that promotes private sector development and sustainable growth through investment and policy reform.
ABOUT VGP
VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 380 full-time employees in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In December 2024, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 7.8 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.4 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).
Forward-looking statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. VGP is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release considering new information, future events or otherwise. The information in this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy securities in VGP or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities. VGP disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release issued by VGP.
