Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program


2025-05-19 11:45:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 19 May 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 25,124 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 12 to 16 May 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€)
12/5/2025 124 58.49 58.45 58.50 7,253
13/5/2025 6,000 60.63 59.80 61.20 363,768
14/5/2025 6,000 60.32 59.75 61.55 361,937
15/5/2025 6,000 61.32 60.45 61.55 367,929
16/5/2025 7,000 60.93 60.65 61.70 426,507
TOTAL 25,124 60.79 58.45 61.70 1,527,394

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 409,824 treasury shares.



