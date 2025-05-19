Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|12/5/2025
|124
|58.49
|58.45
|58.50
|7,253
|13/5/2025
|6,000
|60.63
|59.80
|61.20
|363,768
|14/5/2025
|6,000
|60.32
|59.75
|61.55
|361,937
|15/5/2025
|6,000
|61.32
|60.45
|61.55
|367,929
|16/5/2025
|7,000
|60.93
|60.65
|61.70
|426,507
|TOTAL
|25,124
|60.79
|58.45
|61.70
|1,527,394
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 409,824 treasury shares.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment