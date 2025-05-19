Kaleidescape Announces New Strato E Movie Player

New Entry-Level Movie Player Delivers Lossless Audio and Reference-Quality 4K Video

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform, today announced Strato E , a new entry-level 4K movie player for residential, marine, and commercial theatre systems. Strato E supports reference 4K video output with SDR, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. Like all Kaleidescape movie players, Strato E supports lossless multi-channel and spatial object-based audio, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Strato E works on its own or as part of a larger Kaleidescape system. As a standalone system, Strato E provides a single playback zone that holds a half-dozen movies on an internal solid-state drive – downloading a movie in about ten minutes over gigabit Ethernet. The streamlined interface, optimized for navigating a small movie library, offers automatic offloading of watched movies 48 hours after playback to make room for more movies. Purchased movies can be re-downloaded at any time.

Kaleidescape Strato E is a new entry-level 4K movie player for residential, marine, and commercial theatre systems. Strato E supports reference 4K video output with SDR, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. Like all Kaleidescape movie players, Strato E supports lossless multi-channel and spatial object-based audio, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

"Strato E stays true to our commitment to performance and quality, with a lower cost of entry."

Post thi

Strato E enhances our movie player lineup, with Strato M as our reference 2K player, Strato E as our entry 4K player, and Strato V as our flagship 4K player; Strato C remains the best player for compatibility with our legacy products.

"Our goal is to bring Kaleidescape to more customers by offering a range of movie players that fit the needs of a variety of projects," said Tayloe Stansbury, chairman and CEO of Kaleidescape. "Strato E stays true to our commitment to performance and quality, with a lower cost of entry."

Strato E works on its own or as part of a larger Kaleidescape system. As a standalone system, Strato E provides a single playback zone that holds a half-dozen movies on an internal solid-state drive – downloading a movie in about ten minutes over gigabit Ethernet. The streamlined interface, optimized for navigating a small movie library, offers automatic offloading of watched movies 48 hours after playback to make room for more movies. Purchased movies can be re-downloaded at any time. All movie players can also be grouped with Terra Prime movie servers to increase movie storage.

Kaleidescape Strato movie players provide access to the Kaleidescape movie store , the world's only digital movie collection with lossless audio and full reference video quality. The movie store offers thousands of 4K and HD titles for purchase or rent, including movies, TV series, and concerts. Kaleidescape movies are downloaded, not streamed, so there is never buffering or loss in quality.

To learn more, visit: . Strato E is available now through authorized Kaleidescape dealers: .

About Kaleidescape ( )

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for over 20 years. Kaleidescape digitally delivers movies with lossless audio and reference video. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape products are assembled in the USA.

Media Contact:

Kaleidescape, Inc.

Josh Gershman

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaleidescape, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED