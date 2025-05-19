Codere Online Presents Rayados’ Jersey For The FIFA Club World Cup 2025



Codere Online will officially sponsor Club de Fútbol Monterrey at the 2025 Club World Cup. Rayados, Codere Online and Puma present the uniform with which the team will commemorate the club's 80th anniversary.

Mexico City/Madrid, May 19, 2025 - (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Codere Online (Nasdaq: CDRO / CDROW), a leading online gaming operator in Spain and Latin America, has launched the commemorative jersey that will accompany Club de Futbol Monterrey at the 2025 Club World Cup. This special edition kit comes as part of the Club's 80th Anniversary celebrations.

With this sponsorship, the Codere logo will be displayed exclusively on the front of Monterrey Football Club's jersey during the 32-team tournament. In addition, Codere Online will offer unique and differentiated experiences so all fans can experience the largest-ever Club World Cup in a special way and support the club in its participation in the tournament.

As part of the strategic communication efforts for the tournament and the club's 80th anniversary, Codere Online and Rayados will launch an advertising campaign starting today and during the following months, which can be seen across various media channels.





Alberto Telias, Chief Marketing Officer at Codere Online , said:“We are very happy and proud to be able to join and continue to support Club de Futbol Monterrey in all its projects. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the club, and we couldn't miss the celebrations of the club with which we have been walking hand in hand for the last four years.

“Their significant growth and results in both Liga MX and international tournaments are what allow us to be here today, announcing this jersey for their participation in the Club World Cup.

“Undoubtedly, Rayados has helped us solidify our presence in the country with Codere.mx now being one of the leading online gaming operators in the market.”

Pedro Esquivel, Executive President of Club de Futbol Monterrey , added:“It is a pleasure for the club to always be able to count on the support of an internationally renowned brand like Codere and, even more, to have them as our sponsor for this important tournament for the club.

“The Club World Cup, in the framework of our 80th anniversary, is undoubtedly a very important international showcase for us, and we are sure it will help us continue to consolidate our growth and achieve our objectives.”

NASDAQ Tower (New York)

To celebrate the announcement of this special jersey between Codere Online and Club de Futbol Monterrey, and as a demonstration of the mutual appreciation between the two institutions, the Nasdaq Tower, located in Times Square, New York, will glow with an advertisement that will be projected every hour throughout the day today.





About Codere Online

Codere Online refers, collectively, to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and its subsidiaries. Codere Online, launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group, offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile applications. Codere Online currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and Argentina; this online business is complemented by Codere Group's physical presence in Spain and throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence.

About Codere Group

Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

