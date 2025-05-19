For Sale: The Iconic Ranch In Texas' Beautiful Bosque County That Offers Epic Views, Sparkling Lakes, Handsome Homes And Residents That Include Deer, Duck And Dove

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Offered for the first time in decades, the Rocking R Ranch is a true icon for Bosque County. Thoughtfully expanded over time, its 1,977 acres offer panoramic views, gently rolling pastureland, highly productive hay fields, diverse wildlife and an abundance of surface water - together, an exceptional blend of beauty and functionality.

The property is in the northern half of Bosque County, adjoining the town of Morgan, Texas, just 90 minutes from Dallas and an hour from Fort Worth. With easy access to the charming towns of Meridian, Clifton, Cleburne, Walnut Springs and Glen Rose, this is one of the most desirable locations in one of the state's most popular counties.

The main house and guesthouse - both in a handsome Hill Country aesthetic, augmented with stone - are ideal for weekend getaways or hosting large groups with ease. The main home is spacious, with four bedrooms and open-concept living areas - perfect for entertaining or enjoying an evening by the fireplace. Nearby, the guesthouse offers three bedrooms and a comfortable living area. Additional improvements include a manager's home, an additional guest or staff residence, working pens for cattle operations and a Quonset hut for storage and game processing.

One of the standout features of the ranch is its nearly mile-long frontage along both sides of Mesquite Creek, a year-round, rock-bottom creek with multiple clear pools, providing a reliable, scenic water source for both livestock and wildlife. The ranch also boasts two large lakes and seven additional bodies of water.

Recreational pursuits here are second to none. Several of the lakes are well-stocked with bass, crappie and catfish, offering excellent angling opportunities. Wildlife, including trophy white-tailed deer, turkey, duck, dove and feral hogs, is found in abundance across the diverse terrain. And, exploring the ranch on a side-by-side, along miles of established trails, leads to stunning hilltop vistas and hidden pockets of natural beauty.

As a recreational retreat, working ranch or legacy property, the extraordinary Rocking R Ranch delivers on every front. At 1762 State Highway 174 in Morgan, Texas, it is offered for $18,750,000. For photos, a video and more information, see briggsfreeman and burgherray. Contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at 214-353-6601 or burgherray.

