Heart Of Love International (HOLI) Foundation Launches Awareness And Fundraising Campaign To Grow Resources For U.S., Paraguay, And India Child Development And New Digital Donor Family Network

Answer the call to action from #HOLI #heartofLove International and help us get the word out by #praying #LikeFollowShare and of course EVERY #DONATION COUNTS for a child in need. Give through GoFundMe or SpotFund just search "Heart of Love" or click on the links: #Rebuke indifference and #LIGHTupLOVE

Through an established foundation called“He Cares Mission,” #HeartofLove is reaching hundreds of children and families. This foundation was established over 30 years ago by a local family with a heart for God and a desire to meet the ever-growing needs throughout #India. The Director of He Cares Mission is Bhath Singh (Paul Krause). He is from a committed Pastoral family with ties to establishing churches throughout the area. #Donate to #Rebuke the #poverty in India and #malnutrition. Contribute and #LightUpLove.

Every day, HOLI helps more than 1050 families struggling to maintain faith in impoverished parts of the world. As part of HOLI's overseas approach, the charity partners with trusted Christian missionaries "He Cares Mission" in India and "Fundación Con Una Sonrisa" in Paraguay to better reach local communities. The charity has also started to employ childhood advocates and unite volunteers in the faith, academic and medical fields to form a daily foundation children can trust will care for them – mind, body, and spirit. The integrated support network creates the base of a family structure for a child to experience the benefits and joy that comes with strong family ties and an introduction to the Lord. Often for the first time.

While still in its infancy, the foundation's vision is to share HOLI's resources and approach to child developmental care with more families facing adversities. Unfortunately, the charity's grassroots base faces the need for new capital and evangelization behind their work. HOLI believes resources can be replenished to support the charity's mission and is calling on the public to pray, give, share, and love with them, through their new GoFundMe campaign raise (open now; search "Heart of Love" ) and SpotFun micro campaigns which will spotlight the culture and support opportunities for families in Paraguay and India through their "#Rebuke" (#Reprensión) and "#LightUpLove" (#IluminaAmor social media campaigns featuring educational, faith and inspiration-driven stories, posts and data. HOLI will also host fundraising themed pop-ups through Spotfund. Spanish-speaking regional spokesperson are available to comment on the work and campaigns underway, more on the schedule can be found below.

"It's intuitive to those who grow up with access to essential resources and a well-rounded foundation in the Lord. Of course, every child need's faith and to feel loved! And of course, that love manifests in things like food, shelter, medical care, education and, yes, a trusted family they can turn to for daily advice and affection, "said 40-year pastoral and financial leader Michael Calo, President and CEO of Heart of Love International.

"But that's not always the norm in our own neighborhoods, and most certainly not in the areas abroad stricken with chronic disease, economic limitations and violence. The childhood experience is not only dangerous, but incredibly lonely and disheartening. Love, hope, charity – these are just words and concepts to those in need. They can't keep their faith alive, unless we action on them and share the joy that comes with knowledge of the Gospel. That's what this raise will allow us to do. We want these kids to feel connected to God and a world that cares about them. Our team just hopes the public answers HOL's call for donations, because it's urgent for us to continue the good work, that's already been started."

The funds raised starting today, will go to expand HOLI's model with managed individualized, personal care in the regions they currently service. The charity plans to pave the way for enhanced centralized case management (locations with integrated services such as meal distribution, dental care, technical work skills-programs, faith and spiritual counseling etc.). These local centers will provide early, teen and young adult resources that can follow a child through their most difficult years, to provide them with a foundation for success as adults.

In addition to these physical locations, HOLI plans to build out a digital 'international family network' of love, encouragement and care for children in need. The online network will provide an opportunity to personally donate and digitally-journey to the impoverished region where HOLI aims to grow support for those in need. By bringing new family members together around the Gospel, the charity hopes over time more access to love, and resources will come to fruition across borders. Donors' will be able to personally connect with a child's story – becoming an adopted mother, father, sister, brother etc. and advocate for the gift of 'perfect love' graced to all individuals.

MORE ON THE HOLI CALL TO ACTION

STARTING TODAY: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE & HOMELESS MOTHERS AWARENESS

We quietly kicked off our GoFundMe with Mother's Day and our SpotFund to #Rebuke domestic violence (#RebukeAbuse #ReprensiónAbuso) will run through all of May (International Mother's Day Month). Help grow awareness. Please search "Heart of Love" on GoFundMe or SpotFund and donate today.

Help us bring light and safety to mother's facing safety, relocation and health needs following domestic abuse. Donate through SpotFund through Mother's Day month and #LightUpLove (#IluminaAmor). Please also help HOLI get the word out. Share awareness materials HOLI posts on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook on domestic violence and help bring inspiration for change throughout the campaign. .

May 19 – May 26: #MercyMonday for Paraguay Mother & Children: Please search "Heart of Love" on SpotFund for our pop-up raise! Or continue to give through our GoFundMe during our full fundraising run.



Help bring awareness to mothers and children in need in Paraguay every #MercyMonday. HOLI will also feature their work with Paraguay and call on the public to #Rebuke poverty with a special Spotfund raise (#RebukePoverty #ReprensiónPobreza). Share it all through HOLI posts on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. A Spanish-speaking regional spokesperson available to discuss HOLI's mission and speak to the inspiration the public can bring to families of the region.

May 28 – June 2: Please search "Heart of Love" on SpotFund for our pop-up raise! Or continue to give through our GoFundMe during our full fundraising run.

International Children's Day on June 1 will come with feature posts on different childhood developmental issues. Join HOLI as they #Rebuke silence (#RebukeSilence #ReprensiónSilencio) and #evangelize (#evangelizar) for children the world over. Plan to also meet more of your neighbors – families HOLI cares for in need of support – through our social channels.

June 4 – June 30 HUNGER AWARENESS: Please search "Heart of Love" on SpotFund for our pop-up raise! Or continue to give through our GoFundMe during our full fundraising run.

Help us kick off National Hunger Awareness Day June 6 and the full Hunger Awareness Month throughout June with an extended pop-up on SpotFund starting June 4. Combat hunger through donations and educational posts, shares and prayers from our social channels during the month of June. Continue to use #Rebuke and #RebukeHunger (#ReprensiónHambre) to bring more light, inspiration and change to those in need.

June 11 – 17 INDIA's CULTURE & FATHERS: Please search "Heart of Love" on SpotFund for our pop-up raise! Or continue to give through our GoFundMe during our full fundraising run.

Celebrate fathers' and the local culture with HOLI during Father's Day week in India. HOLI will also feature their work with India. Share it all through HOLI posts on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook and continue to #RebukePoverty with HOLI throughout the month.

ABOUT HOLI

Heart of Love International ( HOLI ), is a start-up nonprofit Christian-faith organization working towards bridging the gap in the love children need. United in love for the Lord, HOLI's vision and mission comes from God and is supported by a team of missionary, financial and operational business leaders with decades of experience at the helm of cause-driven ventures. HOLI's impact on historically impoverished regions where children face regular famish, disease and solitude (i.e., Asunción, Paraguay; provinces of Kakavedu, Ahhattisgarh, and Gujarat, India), would not be possible without the dedication of local nonprofits "He Cares Mission" in India and "Fundación Con Una Sonrisa" in Paraguay. Get to know more about HOLI and stay up to date on the good works by visiting the website or HOLI's social channels. Donate and make an impact today!

Heart of Love, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All donations in the United States are tax deductible in full or part.

