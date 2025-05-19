Chile Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025, Entel Chile, Movistar Chile, VTR, And Claro Chile

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The "Chile Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" offers a detailed analysis of Chile's telecom market, with forecasts up to 2029. Key insights cover mobile data and fixed broadband growth, competitive dynamics, and regulatory trends. Discover how mobile internet and 5G will drive a 6% CAGR in revenue.

The offers a sophisticated analysis of the current telecommunications landscape in Chile. This annually published report provides exhaustive forecasts up to 2029, exploring new opportunities and competitive dynamics in service types and technology platforms. Covering sectors such as fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV, the report also delves into prevailing regulatory trends.

Key areas of analysis include:



Chile's demographic and macroeconomic context.

An overview of the regulatory environment and foreseeable trends, including developments regarding spectrum licensing and IoT regulations.

A market outlook for telecom and pay-TV services, featuring comprehensive analysis, historical data, and revenue forecasts by service type.

A competitive landscape review, detailing the positions of leading telecom and service providers.

Insights into the financial standings of top service providers. Exploration of assumptions underpinning the forecasts and potential market shifts impacting the baseline outlook.

Key Highlights



Mobile data service revenue is projected to surge with a CAGR of 6% over five years, fueled by increased mobile internet use, a higher smartphone subscriber base, and significant 5G adoption, leading to higher data ARPU. By maintaining a 5.8% CAGR, fixed broadband service revenue will expand, driven by the demand for fast connectivity, growth in fiber broadband connections, and a rise in fixed broadband ARPU.

Chile's total telecom and pay-TV service revenue is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2024 to 2029, primarily from mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

This report provides a deep, forward-looking evaluation of the Chilean telecom markets, offering valuable insights for executives to devise profitable growth strategies.

It encompasses forecasts and analyses of ongoing and upcoming trends in mobile communications, fixed telephony, and broadband markets, along with changes in market shares.

Featuring over 20 charts and tables, the data is presented at an executive level, ensuring high presentation quality.

Containing detailed assessments derived from local market information, the report equips decision-makers to swiftly comprehend current and emerging trends. The combination of broad perspectives and comprehensive detail facilitates success for operators, equipment vendors, and telecom industry players in Chile.

1. Market highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom services market outlook

4. Mobile services market

5. Fixed services market

6. Pay-TV services market

7. Competitive landscape and company snapshots

8. Appendix

Entel Chile

Movistar Chile

VTR Claro Chile

