MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover key insights into the Interstitial Cystitis clinical trials landscape through the "Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025." This report features comprehensive data on trial numbers, enrollment trends, prominent drugs, and regional coverage, empowering strategic decisions for business growth and competitive advantage.

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interstitial Cystitis (Painful Bladder Syndrome/Bladder Pain Syndrome) - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive report presents an extensive overview of the clinical trials focused on Interstitial Cystitis (IC). It delivers crucial top-line data concerning trial numbers and average enrollment rates across major countries worldwide. The report categorizes disease clinical trials by region, country, trial phase, trial status, endpoints, and sponsorship type, thereby offering an invaluable resource for stakeholders in the medical research community.

Additionally, the report sheds light on prominent drugs involved in ongoing trials, focusing on the number and status of these studies. The insights are derived from the robust Pharma Clinical Trials Database, which consolidates information from over 80 clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, and news outlets globally. This database is updated periodically through a dynamic process, ensuring the most current and relevant data is available.

Scope



Offers a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape for Interstitial Cystitis.

Provides top-level data related to trials by region, country (including G7 and E7 nations), trial status, phase, sponsor type, and endpoint status.

Reviews top companies involved and details all trials by these entities.

Documents unaccomplished trials (terminated, suspended, and withdrawn) along with reasons for such outcomes. Provides trends in enrollment over the past five years, complemented by the latest industry news from the past three months.

Reasons to Buy



Aids in crafting strategic business decisions regarding investments in Interstitial Cystitis research.

Identifies strategic locations for conducting clinical trials, optimizing time and cost.

Enables top-level analysis of the Global Clinical Trials Market, guiding the identification of business opportunities.

Supports understanding of trial counts and enrollment trends within the global therapeutics market.

Assists in comprehending trial success rates by comparing completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended, or withdrawn) studies. Facilitates assessment of clinical trials on a global, regional, and country level.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Guidance

The analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Astellas Pharma Inc

AbbVie Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Neurogene Inc

Pfizer Inc

Parexel International Corp

ICON Plc

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co Ltd UCB SA

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900