LSTR Investors Have Opportunity To Join Landstar System, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Landstar System, Inc. ("Landstar" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LSTR ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Landstar admitted on April 2, 2025, that it had "identified a significant supply chain fraud," which could "adversely affect Landstar's 2025 first quarter earnings per share in a range of $0.35 to $0.50." The Company withdrew its previous Q1 2025 guidance based on this discovery. The Company then disclosed on April 25, 2025, that it would fail to file its quarterly report in a timely manner because it had not completed its ongoing investigation of the fraud it had identified.

