United Health Group Incorporated Investigated For Securities Fraud Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - UNH
LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UnitedHealth" or "the Company") (NYSE: UNH ) for violations of the securities laws.
INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. UnitedHealth is the subject of a Wall Street Journal article titled: "DOJ Investigates Medicare Billing Practices at UnitedHealth." According to the article, "The new civil fraud investigation is examining the company's practices for recording diagnoses that trigger extra payments to its Medicare Advantage plans, including at physician groups the insurance giant owns."
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .
