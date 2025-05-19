Supporting Safer Skies: ANSI Unmanned Aircraft Systems Standardization Collaborative Releases May 2025 Gaps Progress Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Gaps Progress Report tracks how standards developing organizations (SDOs) are addressing 15 "gaps," or key challenges-ranging from airworthiness to flight operations-identified in the ANSI Unmanned Aircraft Systems Standardization Collaborative (UASSC)'s 2020 publication, Standardization Roadmap for Unmanned Aircraft Systems , which highlighted 71 areas needing attention for UAS integration.

The report was compiled by ANSI staff based on inputs from standards developing organizations (SDOs), subject matter experts, and independent research. It lists newly published standards and new standards projects, alongside suggestions for future roadmap modifications. The report is not a consensus document, but rather is intended to serve as an interim "living document" that will be maintained and periodically re-published until such time as the UASSC develops a next version of the standardization roadmap.

The UASSC was formed in 2017 to coordinate and accelerate the development of the standards and related conformance programs needed to facilitate the safe integration of UAS into the national airspace system of the United States. More than 400 individuals from 250 public- and private-sector organizations supported the standardization roadmap, including representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), other U.S. federal government agencies, SDOs, industry, and academia.

ANSI's facilitation of the UASSC is supported in part by contributions from the FAA. To be added to the UASSC's mailing list, or to offer suggested edits to the Gaps Progress Report, email [email protected] . For more information, visit .

