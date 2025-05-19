Fun On Florida’S Historic Coast Is For Everyone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) It's time to enjoy a vacation that speaks to every member of the family

St. Augustine, FL, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to having fun and making memories, Florida's Historic Coast has something for the young to the young-at-heart.

The name Florida's Historic Coast says it all, it's a place where visitors can discover some amazing history. A fantastic way to see Downtown Historic St. Augustine is to board the Red Train Tours or Old Town Trolley for narrated tours of the city and it's historic sites. A trolley tour includes on and off privileges at family favorites stops including the Old Jail Museum and Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum . For those who would rather enjoy an informative stroll, the St. Augustine Free Walking Tour offers daily guided walks through historic streets.

St. Augustine is home to the oldest masonry fort in the continental U.S., the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument , where the ramparts still ring with live musket drills and cannon firings. Discover sunken treasures of the past at the St. Augustine Shipwreck Museum and learn about real treasure hunters at the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum . Stroll through Ponce de Leon's Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park , where guests can sip water from the fabled fountain and learn about the region's first inhabitants.

Explore miles of beaches and do a variety of water-based activities on the historic shores of Ponte Vedra and St. Augustine. Splash and play at the kid-friendly splash pad at the St. Johns County Ocean Pier Park , throw in a line and fish for the big one from the pier, or grab a camera and capture the surfers jockeying for waves. Go wild at Anastasia State Park , a 1,600-acre haven offering kayaking, paddleboarding, and nature trails, and four miles of natural unobstructed white-sand beach. Saddle up with Equestrian Adventures of Florida where they will bring the horses for a guided horseback ride along the beach.

Join an epic pirate adventure aboard The Black Raven , where kids and adults can live out their swashbuckling dreams on the high seas. Florida's Historic Coast boasts acres of undisturbed marshlands teeming with wildlife. Take an airboat ride with Sea Serpent Tours and spot gators, birds, and more on thrilling eco-adventures through the St. Johns River and nearby waterways.

Whether it's a visit to the Historic city of St. Augustine, the luxury resorts of Ponte Vedra or the 42 miles of pristine beaches, there is a selection of Summertime Deals on vacation rentals, resorts and hotels, and unique inns perfect for relaxing after a day of making family memories.

Check out more of Florida's Historic Coast charm with the Must-Do Experiences video series, which shines a light on the best things to do, see, and experience.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville , Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches.

