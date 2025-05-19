NEFT Vodka Fuels The Thrill As Official Spirit Sponsor Of Formula DRIFT, And Signs Three PRO Drivers

NEFT Vodka is the official Spirits sponsor of four rounds of the 2025 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship

NEFT Vodka becomes the Official Sponsor of four rounds of the 2025 Formula DRIFT series.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEFT Vodka , a premium global vodka brand recognized for its two-ingredient focus and distinctive, eco-friendly barrel packaging, is joining the fast lane as the Official Spirits sponsor of four rounds of the 2025 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship, the world's premier motorsports drifting series. PRO drivers Matt Field (Drift Cave Motorsports), Adam LZ (LZMFG), and Chris Forsberg (Forsberg Racing) will also be joining the NEFT Vodka athlete roster.The elite lineup of powerhouse drivers embodies the skill, control, and adrenaline-fueled spirit that makes drifting one of the most electrifying motorsports today, qualities that align with NEFT Vodka's commitment to craftsmanship and excellence.“Drifting is all about precision, control, and knowing when to send it-that's what makes it so captivating to watch and even better to be behind the wheel,” said Adam LZ.“NEFT Vodka gives that same attention to craft and detail, which is why this partnership just clicks. I'm pumped to rep Team NEFT this season and bring fans along for the ride-on and off the track.”Fans can look forward to a bold and dynamic brand presence from NEFT Vodka throughout 2025. After making waves at the first two championship rounds in Long Beach, CA, and Atlanta, GA, the momentum continues with upcoming appearances in Orlando, FL (May 30–31) and a return to Long Beach later this year (October 17–18). From immersive activations to exclusive behind-the-scenes access with Team NEFT Vodka, the brand is bringing its signature energy to every stop. Trackside experiences will also unite motorsports enthusiasts and vodka connoisseurs, celebrating the high-performance spirit and premium craftsmanship that define NEFT Vodka.Formula DRIFT is the fastest-growing motorsports series in North America, boasting a global reach through its free-to-view livestream. Now entering its 22nd season, the series attracts the world's top drift racers and some of the most engaged fans in motorsports. With tens of thousands of spectators packing each event, Formula DRIFT continues to thrive as a premier destination for high-octane drifting action.As NEFT Vodka continues to redefine the spirits industry with simplicity and sustainability at its core, its entry into the world of professional drifting marks another bold move in championing innovation on and off the track. To learn more about the series and schedule, visit:To learn more about NEFT Vodka–which can be purchased at select Ralphs Grocery Company stores in Southern California, as well as Total Wines & More–visit . Do not drink and drive.ABOUT FORMULA DRIFT:Formula DRIFT is recognized as the leading international drifting championship. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges the driver's skill while demanding a great deal from their vehicle in terms of power and strength. Formula DRIFT provides a series for the best professional drifters from around the globe to compete for the coveted title of Formula DRIFT Champion. As the first official drifting series in North America, Formula DRIFT has taken competitive motorsports to the extreme, attracting drift fans and car enthusiasts from all walks of life, and established itself as the global leader for the sport. For a competition schedule, ticket information, special content and livestream, please visit formuladWATCH FORMULA DRIFTThe free-to-view event livestream is available at youtube/Formuladrift. FD is also available on Racer/MAV TV (please check with your local provider), and available in Spanish via PX Sports on numerous outlets across Latin America. To find out where it's broadcast in your country, visit pxsports/outletsABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT's unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit

Bethany Willetts

Blaze PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.