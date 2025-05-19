Trump's F-55 Fighter Vision Collides With Pentagon Reality

MENAFN - Asia Times) US President Donald Trump's surprise pitch for a twin-engine“F-55” fighter has reignited debate over US airpower priorities, just as China's stealth fleet surges and the US doubles down on next-gen platforms.

This month, multiple media outlets reported that Trump has proposed a new twin-engine version of the F-35 stealth fighter, dubbed the“F-55,” during a press event in Qatar. Framing it as a“substantial upgrade,” Trump criticized the F-35's single-engine configuration, citing safety concerns.

“If an engine goes out, it's nice to have two,” he said, seated beside GE Aerospace Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Larry Culp. Trump's remarks, unsupported by official US Department of Defense (DOD) documentation, sparked confusion as no such aircraft exists in US Air Force plans.

The F-55 would require a complete redesign of the F-35 airframe, significantly increasing cost, weight and complexity. Trump also referenced a“super upgrade” for the F-22, calling it“the most beautiful fighter jet in the world,” and alleged that China copied its design for the J-20.

While the White House, DOD and Lockheed Martin declined to elaborate, defense analysts noted similarities between Trump's F-55 proposal and Lockheed CEO Jim Taiclet's recent comments on a high-performance F-35 variant offering 80% of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) – designated the F-47 – capabilities at half the cost.

Observers remain uncertain whether the F-55 represents a serious policy direction or another instance of Trump's off-the-cuff remarks, echoing his 2018 reference to the fictional“F-52” fighter.

Trump's remarks on the F-55 have sparked concerns regarding its practicality and significance, especially as the US progresses with the F-47 program and China continues to grow its fifth-generation stealth aircraft fleet.

His ideas, though debatable, underscore significant challenges in US airpower planning, where competing priorities like survivability, readiness and alliance integration clash with the rapid modernization of China's fighter capabilities.