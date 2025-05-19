403
Trucare Dental Invites Community To Complimentary Orthodontic Consultation Days
TruCare Dental is inviting the public to take the first step toward a healthier and more confident smile by attending its upcoming Complimentary Orthodontic Consultation Days. The event will be held on May 24 and June 28, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the clinic's conveniently located Tsim Sha Tsui practice.
Transforming Smiles Through Expert Guidance
Orthodontic Consultation Days are tailored for anyone considering braces or aligners but uncertain about their options. Attendees will benefit from the expertise of TruCare Dental's highly qualified teamall graduates of the University of Hong Kong's Bachelor of Dental Surgery programwho will provide personalized, one-on-one orthodontic assessments and clear recommendations.
What Participants Can Expect
Guests who register for the event will receive:
In addition, the TruCare Dental team will dispel common mythssuch as the misconception that orthodontic treatment is only for children or that it damages teethenabling participants to make confident, informed decisions.
TruCare Dental is dedicated to delivering exceptional dental care with a strong emphasis on patient education and individualized treatment. The clinic's mission is to help every patient achieve optimal oral health and a confident smile through compassionate, professional service.
Registration Details
Due to the personalized nature of the consultations, advance registration is required and spaces are limited. Interested individuals are encouraged to secure an appointment as soon as possible by calling 2152 0280 or by visiting the online registration page .
Event Venue:
Room 2201, 22/F, Tower A, Mira Place, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hashtag: #TruCareDental
Registration Details
Due to the personalized nature of the consultations, advance registration is required and spaces are limited. Interested individuals are encouraged to secure an appointment as soon as possible by calling 2152 0280 or by visiting the online registration page .
Event Venue:
Room 2201, 22/F, Tower A, Mira Place, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hashtag: #TruCareDental
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TruCare Dental
