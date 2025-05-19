Renowned Photographer Describes 'Mexican Dolls' Exhibition As Visual Dive Into Mexican Traditions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A photo exhibition titled Mexican Dolls has opened at the Azerbaijan Puppet Theatre, offering visitors a unique visual exploration of Mexico's heritage.

Curated by Azerbaijani photographer Aydik Sadikhov, the exhibition showcases striking images of traditional Mexican dolls, each intricately crafted and deeply rooted in cultural symbolism.

The photographer shared his thoughts on what inspired the project in his comment for Azernews .

He explained that the exhibition is more than a collection of photographs - it's a tribute to the artistry, traditions, and historical narratives embedded in Mexico's folk crafts.

Aydin Sadikhov noted that his goal is to encourage viewers to see traditional crafts from a fresh perspective, recognising the depth and meaning within these seemingly simple objects. He also spoke about the Mexican Dolls photo exhibition, as well as the main factors that inspired him to realise this project.

"The photo exhibition Mexican Dolls is more than just an art project - it's a visual journey into the rich culture, artistry, and traditions reflected in Mexico's folk crafts. At its core are photographs of traditional dolls, each one embodying deep layers of ethnic memory, historical narratives, and aesthetic symbolism," he said.

Sadikhov also highlighted the national culture and stories represented in the project itself. He shared the secrets behind the charm captured in his photographs.

"For me, this project is a way to highlight how seemingly simple objects can narrate the complex story of a nation's culture - its local customs, regional artistry, and the evolution of puppet and theatrical traditions.

Through photography, I aim to capture the magic behind these handcrafted dolls - their authenticity, the textures of the materials, and the expressive detail in their faces and costumes," he added.

In addition, the photographer shared his expectations for the exhibition with us and noted that: "My main hope is that the project will broaden viewers' cultural perspectives. I want people to look at traditional crafts with new eyes - to understand that what may appear as simple folk objects actually hold vast worlds within them: the personal stories of artisans, the nuances of regional traditions, and echoes of mythology. I hope viewers come away with a deeper appreciation for the richness and value of every detail in traditional culture," he noted.

Finally, Aydin Sadikhov expressed his intention to continue the project in succession. While he mentioned his keen interest in traditional dolls from other cultures, he emphasised that his main goal is to showcase the uniqueness of Azerbaijani theatrical dolls at an international exhibition next year.

"Absolutely. I intend to continue developing this series of successful and well-received projects focused on traditional dolls from different cultures - a journey I began last year. Currently, I'm planning to feature the beauty and distinctiveness of traditional and theatrical dolls from our own country in an international exhibition next year," he concluded.