China Affirms Support For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, May 19 (KUNA) -- China affirmed on Monday its support and concern for the Palestinian people and for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as well as to mitigate the serious humanitarian crisis there.
This was stated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, during a press conference on the Baghdad Declaration issued by the 34th Arab Summit in Iraq.
Gaza belongs to the Palestinians and is an integral part of Palestinian territory, Xinhua News Agency quoted Mao, expressing Beijing's steadfast support for the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people.
Mao pointed out that China has always viewed 'the Palestinians governing their own affairs' as an important principle that must be adhered to in the management of Gaza after the war, adding Beijing's opposition to any attempts of forcible relocation to the residents of the strip.
China emphasized its readiness to work with the international community to promote the de-escalation of the situation in Gaza and to make concerted efforts to find a comprehensive, just, and sustainable solution for the Palestinians, based on the two-state solution.
Mao stated that Chinese-Arab relations have steadily grown in recent years under the leadership of both sides, expressing China's desire to strengthen them further and expand cooperation with the Arabs, as well as hosting the second Chinese-Arab summit in Beijing, next year.
The final statement of the Baghdad Summit emphasized the rejection of all forms of displacement migration of the Palestinian people under any circumstance, and supported holding legislative elections in all Palestinian territories, including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, within a year, in addition to calling for an immediate end to Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza. (end)
