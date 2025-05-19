Saudi Arabia Ready To Eat Food Market Report 2025-2030: Changing Consumer Lifestyles And Busy Schedules Driving Expansion

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Ready To Eat Food Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Ready To Eat (RTE) Food Market, valued at USD 18.53 million in 2024, is expected to surge to USD 29.08 million by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.80%

This growth is powered by rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and the rising demand for quick meal solutions among busy consumers. The market is segmented into categories like instant breakfast cereals, instant soups and snacks, baked goods, meat/poultry, and others, with meat/poultry and instant snacks gaining popularity due to evolving dietary preferences.

Packaging options include canned, frozen/chilled, retort, and others, with retort packaging gaining traction for its longer shelf life and convenience. Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the distribution channels, while online retail is expanding rapidly thanks to increased e-commerce penetration and doorstep delivery. Departmental and convenience stores also play a significant role in serving on-the-go consumers.

Key Market Drivers

Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Busy Schedules

The fast-paced urban lifestyle in major cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam is boosting demand for convenient food solutions. The increase in working professionals, students, and expatriates leads to a preference for instant cereals, ready-to-eat meals, and snacks requiring minimal preparation. Dual-income households, with less time for cooking, further fuel demand for pre-packaged, easy-to-consume food items.

Key Market Challenges

Health and Nutritional Concerns

Increased awareness of health and nutrition presents challenges, as many RTE products have high levels of preservatives, sodium, and unhealthy fats, contributing to health issues like obesity and diabetes. As Saudi consumers lean towards fresh, organic, and minimally processed foods, manufacturers face pressure to reformulate products, which can raise production costs. Regulatory bodies might also impose stricter labeling and nutritional guidelines.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Healthier and Organic RTE Options

A shift toward healthier eating is redefining Saudi Arabia's RTE market. With increased awareness of lifestyle diseases, consumers prefer nutritious, organic, and clean-label options. Manufacturers are reformulating products with reduced sugar, lower sodium, and no artificial additives, while also introducing foods enriched with protein, fiber, and essential vitamins.

Obesity rates in Saudi Arabia are high, with 35.4% of adults obese and 18.3% suffering from diabetes. A 2023 YouGov survey found that 62% of consumers now scrutinize nutritional labels for sugar/salt content. The demand for plant-based and vegan RTE meals is on the rise, spurred by health concerns and sustainability issues. Retailers are expanding organic and natural RTE product sections, while brands highlight features like "high-protein," "gluten-free," and "keto-friendly" to attract consumers.

Key Attributes:

