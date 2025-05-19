Elev8 Corporate Finance Introduces Flat-Fee Plus Exit Model, Delivering Faster, Cheaper Bridge Capital To Lower-Middle-Market Businesses
“Borrowers now see one clear number up front, then pay the balance only when the bridge does its job,” said Greg Williams , Founder of Elev8.“It aligns our incentives with the CEO's ultimate goal: a clean, lower-cost take-out.”
Under the new model, clients avoid stacked origination points and hidden monitoring charges. Instead, they pay a fixed engagement fee to secure underwriting and lender alignment. A performance-based success fee is due only when the bridge loan refinances or is paid off. If Elev8 secures the next facility, we discount the exit fee to reward loyalty.
The firm's GrowthBridgeTM program offers two tracks. GrowthBridgeTM Core funds bridge loans from $500,000 to $2 million in as little as one to three weeks, making it ideal for Merchant Cash Advance refinance, rapid working capital, and opportunistic growth. GrowthBridgeTM Select covers $2 million to $30 million-plus transactions in roughly three to five weeks, supporting acquisitions, large-scale debt consolidation, and capital-expenditure projects. Both tracks emphasize senior-secured structures with flexible payment options and monthly-or interest-only-schedules that preserve cash flow.
Recent transactions underscore the model's impact. In a $4.5 million refinance for a Texas-based distributor, Elev8's flat-fee approach reduced financing costs by 70 percent, directed cash back into inventory, and closed in under three weeks-without any equity dilution.
According to the client's CFO,“Elev8's transparent fee structure put six figures back into our working capital and eliminated daily cash drains. It felt like a true partnership from start to finish.”
Elev8's disciplined cash-flow underwriting and two decades of private credit expertise have produced a loan default rate below one percent while consistently funding deals in weeks rather than quarters. By offering a rebate on the exit fee when borrowers transition to a permanent bank or asset-based facility, Elev8 also establishes a natural loyalty loop that rewards long-term collaboration.
Elev8 Corporate Finance structures fast, flexible bridge loans for lower-middle-market companies across the United States and Canada. Through its GrowthBridgeTM Core and Select programs, the firm delivers senior-secured, non-bank capital from $500,000 to $30 million+ for growth, recapitalizations, and high-cost debt replacement. Elev8 combines institutional-grade underwriting with principal-level oversight to fund strategic capital in weeks-not quarters.CONTACT: Greg Williams, Founder Elev8 Corporate Finance 281-941-5782 | ... |
