Bank Of Åland Plc: Pasi Poikkeus Appointed Deputy Head Of The Finnish Mainland Business Area

Bank of Åland Plc

Change, Board/Executive Team/Auditors

May 19, 2025, 17.00 EET



Pasi Poikkeus appointed Deputy Head of the Finnish Mainland Business Area

Pasi Poikkeus has been appointed Deputy Head of the Finnish Mainland Business Area, thereby also becoming a deputy member of the Executive Team. Poikkeus holds degrees in Master of Social Sciences (econ.) and Executive Master of Business Administration and is Head of the bank's Private Banking within the Finnish Mainland Business Area. He has been with Bank of Åland since 2023 and will assume his new position immediately.

