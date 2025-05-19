Bank Of Åland Plc: Pasi Poikkeus Appointed Deputy Head Of The Finnish Mainland Business Area
Bank of Åland Plc
Change, Board/Executive Team/Auditors
May 19, 2025, 17.00 EET
Pasi Poikkeus appointed Deputy Head of the Finnish Mainland Business Area
Pasi Poikkeus has been appointed Deputy Head of the Finnish Mainland Business Area, thereby also becoming a deputy member of the Executive Team. Poikkeus holds degrees in Master of Social Sciences (econ.) and Executive Master of Business Administration and is Head of the bank's Private Banking within the Finnish Mainland Business Area. He has been with Bank of Åland since 2023 and will assume his new position immediately.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 204 291 225
Pasi Poikkeus, Head of Private Banking Finland, tel +358 50 358 3000
