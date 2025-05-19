Discount Custom Cabinets Offers Full-Service Cabinet Installation
CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Discount Custom Cabinets , a leading provider of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry solutions, announced an initiative to increase customer awareness of their comprehensive installation services. While widely recognized for their quality cabinets, many customers remain unaware that the company offers professional installation as part of their full-service approach.
"We've discovered that many of our potential customers don't realize we handle the entire process from design through installation," said James Corkish, Owner at Discount Custom Cabinets. "They assume they'll need to find and coordinate with separate contractors, when in fact, we provide expert installation services that ensure a perfect fit and finish."
The company's installation services include:
-Professional measurement and site evaluation
-Expert installation by trained cabinet specialists
-Complete finishing work, including crown molding and trim
-Hardware installation and adjustments
-Post-installation quality checks and adjustments
By offering installation services, Discount Custom Cabinets provides customers with several key advantages:
-Single point of contact throughout the entire project
-Seamless coordination between manufacturing and installation
-Warranty coverage for both products and installation
-Elimination of scheduling conflicts between multiple contractors
-Cost savings compared to hiring separate installation services
"Our installation team knows our products inside and out," added James. "This expertise translates to faster, more precise installations and better overall results for our customers."
The company has successfully completed installation projects ranging from single-room kitchen updates to whole-home cabinet installations in both residential and commercial settings.
About Discount Custom Cabinets Discount Custom Cabinets has been serving Stark County, and surrounding counties for 20 years, specializing in high-quality cabinetry at competitive prices. The company offers a complete range of services, including design consultation, cabinets, and professional installation. For more information about their installation services or to schedule a consultation, visit cabinet-installation-service/ or call (330) 775-7584
